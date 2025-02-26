Universal adds Harry Potter gameplay with new interactive wands

There's a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter land coming to Universal Orlando. Potter fans know what that means - new wands!

And fans will not have to wait for Epic Universe's official opening on May 22 to get them. As team member previews start this weekend at Epic Universe, Universal Orlando will introduce the second generation of its interactive wands in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

Universal introduced souvenir wands when the original The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure in 2010. When The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley opened in 2014, Universal introduced interactive wands, adding interaction points across the two lands. This new generation of wands will add new gameplay elements to The Wizarding World lands in Orlando.

These new wands will feature new haptic effects and function much like Power Up Bands at Universal's Super Nintendo World lands in Hollywood and Japan. Visitors will be able to pair the new wands with the Universal Play function in the official Universal Orlando mobile app. Once paired, the app will track your progress using the wand at the 30 interactive wand locations across Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

You can select your wizard name, avatar, house, and Patronus in setting up your profile on the app. After that, the app will post your Wizard Score and keep track of house points that you have earned by using the wands.



Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

The new wands will go on sale Saturday, March 1 at Ollivanders Wand Shop located in both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley and Wands by Gregorovitch in Diagon Alley. At Epic Universe, the wands will be available at Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magiques in the new The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

