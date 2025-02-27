Universal sets its menu for the return of Butterbeer Season

Universal is rolling out new forms of its most famous beverage flavor. Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are celebrating the return of Butterbeer Season, starting this weekend.

New this year will be Butterbeer Cream Puffs at the Three Broomsticks at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal's Islands of Adventure.



Photos courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

Other limited-edition selections at Wizarding World retail locations will include a Butterbeer-Flavoured Chocolate Bar and Butterbeer Caramel.



Butterbeer Caramels

The Butterbeer Ice Lolly frozen dessert also returns this year, but Universal is making that a year-round item now, so it will remain available after the Butterbeer Season celebration ends May 31.

Of course, all the other forms of Butterbeer regularly available in the parks will be on the menu for Butterbeer Season, including the original cold and frozen Butterbeer, hot Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream, fudge, and potted cream.

Universal also will be selling new Butterbeer-themed merchandise during the three-month event, including a hat, crossbody bag, hoodie, T-shirt, a plaid shirt and socks.



Plaid shirt and socks

Butterbeer Season kicks off March 1 and continues through May 31. Partner Warner Bros. Discovery also is celebrating Butterbeer Season across its properties. For more on that side of the celebration, see More Butterbeer tastes on the way for Harry Potter fans.

