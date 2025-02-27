Can the Universal Studio Tour find a 'Future' from its past?

After the news broke earlier this week that Universal Studios Hollywood would be closing its Fast & Furious – Supercharged experience, I promised a suggestion for what Universal might do with that space.

Universal is building a new Fast & Furious-themed roller coaster elsewhere in the park, to debut in 2026. And the park has promised a new Studio Tour encounter to replace Supercharged, though it provided zero details on what that would be, or where, or when it would be debut.

As I wrote earlier this week, Universal could choose to demolish the Supercharged show building as it revamps the Studio Tour. Universal is making changes throughout its Universal City property to accommodate both the growing theme park and the needs of a modern media production and distribution company. But let’s assume that the current Supercharged building stays. What can Universal put in there that would hit with fans?

Let me start by doing something that you probably should never do when creating a new attraction – and that’s to start with the ending. As I wrote in my post-mortem for Supercharged [Why Universal's Fast and Furious ride failed], the attraction relied way too much on screens – a no-no for a studio tour attraction that’s supposed to provide access to the real sights behind your favorite filmed entertainment. But the final room in Supercharged’s show building provides a dual curved screen that could work very well for a specific visual effect around the Studio Tour tram. So for that room, I suggest keeping the screens.

So what would the final scene in my revamped experience be? Imagine the Studio Tour tram, surrounded by video that makes the tram appear to be accelerating. Once the tram reaches a specific speed, lightning effects would fill the screens, and fog would surround the tram as it emerged from the speed tunnel.

You probably can guess what that specific speed would be. If you have not, it is this – 88 miles per hour. Yep, I am suggesting that Universal use the Supercharged building to bring “Back to the Future” back to the park.

But if the final scene in this new attraction is to bring us “Back to the Future” to the modern-day theme park, that means we must be returning from the past. That leaves us a choice of 1955 or 1885, if we are to keep with established timepoints in the franchise. For ease of decoration and storytelling, I will suggest that the “Back to the Future” encounter on the Studio Tour take place in 1885.

So how are we going to explain a time jump to 1885? This will require a rewrite of the Studio Tour script, but if Universal is willing to commit to maintaining it (unlike with Supercharged), the requirements for that should not be as burdensome to the tour as Supercharged’s Act 1 script was. In fact, I think that they would provide a nice additional note to the tour.

And that note is… history. The Universal back lot is the place where movie history remains alive. Fans can come on the Studio Tour to connect with the history of motion pictures and television. They are seeing the very sets that were used to create so many of their favorite movies and TV shows. And some say, the movie magic created here... lingers.

So when our tram drives into what looks like an abandoned old west barn set near the end of the tour route, we discover that movie magic has made history come back to life. The first room in the building should be decorated to an old west train roundhouse, with bandits attacking what they thought was going to be a cash-laden locomotive.

Universal could use some screens amid the practical sets here, as it does in the queue for Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey or in The Bourne Stuntacular show. Ideally, a live actor on each side of the tram would help sell this attempted heist scene, with Pepper’s Ghost-projected actors in the wings calling them off. This is Mad Dog Tannen’s gang, and they decide they don’t want any part of this strange-looking locomotive. So when they leave to go get the dynamite to blow us up, the tour guide announces it’s time for the tram driver to get us out of there.

We drive into a darkened room, where we hear “Great Scott!” in the voice of Doc Brown. The lights come on, and we see animatronics of Doc Brown and Marty McFly, working on the familiar DeLorean in the roundhouse barn. Marty – being a 1980s Southern Californian, will recognize the tram as being from the Universal Studios Tour. But Doc will point out that we do not look like people who would want to spend the rest of our lives back in 1885.

Marty will ask how they could possibly install the time circuits in a vehicle this big? That is when our tour guide will come back on and explain that this is the very latest in Universal Studios technology, and that time circuits are already built into all of today’s Studio Tour trams. We just need enough open road to get the tram up to 88 mph.

Doc will say there’s plenty of space out back, directing us to pull through out of the barn. Doc and Marty will wave goodbye and wish us luck as we pull into the final scene, as described above.

As we exit the speed tunnel, the tour guide will say, “You have just gone ‘Back to the Future’ at Universal Studios Hollywood,” as a montage from the films plays on the tram screens and the theme song plays over its speakers.

C’mon, who wouldn’t want this as a conclusion to the Studio Tour?

