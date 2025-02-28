New Peppa Pig Theme Park opens in Texas

America's second Peppa Pig Theme Park opened officially this morning, near Dallas, Texas.



Photo courtesy Merlin Entertainments

Built especially for families with children up to age six, the Peppa Pig Theme Park offers rides, play areas, character meets, and shows - all featuring Peppa Pig, her family, and friends. You can see some of the park's attractions - including Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster (a Zamperla family coaster) in this opening-day video.

The original Peppa Pig Theme Park opened next to Legoland Florida in 2022. The new park is located in North Richland Hills, Texas - northeast of Fort Worth. While the park is not attached to any other Merlin Entertainments property, it is located next door to the city-owned NRH2O Family Water Park.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth also lies about 40 minutes away from the site of the upcoming Universal Kids Resort in Frisco that is scheduled to open next year, adding to the attractions for families with young children in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Daily tickets for Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth start at $28.

