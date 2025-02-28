Crews demolish Kingda Ka, the world's tallest roller coaster

Demolition crews this morning brought down the record-setting tower of the Kingda Ka roller coaster.

Once the tallest roller coaster in the world - and the fastest in North America - Kingda Ka gave its last rides in November, after owner Six Flags decided to tear down the Intamin Accelerator coaster.

Over the past few months, crews have been tearing out the station and flat track on the coaster. This morning, explosives finally brought down the 456-foot tower, which also supported the Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom drop tower ride.

Opened in May 2005, Kingda Ka blasted riders from zero to 128 mph in 3.5 seconds, propelling them across the 456-foot Top Hat tower. Some riders said that they could see both the New York City and Philadelphia skylines from atop the coaster, which stood over central New Jersey.

With Kingda Ka's demolition, the title of the world's tallest active roller coaster now goes to Red Force at PortAventura World's Ferrari Land, at 367 feet. Superman: Escape from Krypton at Six Flags Magic Mountain stands taller, at 415 feet, but that ride has not been operating for some time now, with its future uncertain.

But Red Force might not have the title for long. If Top Thrill 2 reopens at Cedar Point this season, it will claim the title at 420 feet. And when Falcons Flight opens at the planned Six Flags Qiddiya City, it will smash the records for the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster, with a 519-foot drop and top speed of 155 mph on 13,943 feet of track.

There's a great obit for Kingda Ka, including photos of the rubble that remains, over at the Asbury Park Press.

