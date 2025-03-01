What is the state of the theme park industry these days?

Creative leaders throughout the themed entertainment industry will be coming together again in Los Angeles in just a couple of weeks.

The annual Themed Entertainment Association gathering, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City, features two main events - the March 15 Thea Awards Gala and the March 13-14 TEA Inspire conference, during which attendees hear from many of this year's Thea Award winners, among other industry leaders. (The TEA announced the winners of this year's Thea Awards last November: Disney, Europa-Park lead new class of Thea Award winners.)

Also as part of the Inspire conference, the TEA is putting together its annual "State of the Industry" panel. Shawn McCoy, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Creative Strategy at Imagine, is heading this year's panel.

The State of the Industry panel on March 14 will explore the latest technologies and social trends in attraction development as well as the evolving economics of attraction operations. Joining Shawn on this year's panel will be:

Marie Marks, Senior Vice President, Paramount Global Experience

Eric Parr, Senior Vice President, Universal Creative

Peter van Roden, Executive Vice President, Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Brothers Discovery

Evi Sri, Vice President, Location-based Entertainment, WildBrain CPLG

The TEA includes more than 1,200 member companies in 40 countries, with expertise in storytelling, design, economics, logistics, architecture, construction, and manufacturing of attractions and experiences. To learn more about the organization - which is a great resource for any one even thinking about getting into this industry - visit www.teaconnect.org.

