Where to go first at Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe?

With team member previews now under way for Universal Epic Universe, let's start talking about strategy for visiting Universal Orlando's new theme park.
Universal Epic Universe opens officially May 22. The new park features 11 rides, two shows, and two play areas across four themed lands and its Celestial Park hub. That should make the park manageable as a one-day visit, even with expected large crowds for its first summer.
But where to start? Let's assume that everything in Epic Universe will be available when the park opens. Which attraction would be the one you would want most to experience first?
We will vote on that question below. But here is what I am thinking about Epic Universe strategy.
Super Nintendo World is out as a first choice for me, simply because Universal Studios Hollywood is my home park and I have spent plenty of time in that installation of this Super Mario-themed land. I am eager to try Mine-Cart Madness and Yoshi's Adventure, which are part of the land in Japan but not in Hollywood, but I would pick up those attractions later in the day.
As for the other lands in Epic Universe, I might be most excited for The Untrainable Dragon show that is making its U.S. debut after an award-winning opening in Beijing, but I doubt that Universal will raise the curtain for a performance right at park open.
I suspect that many fans will make Dark Universe and Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment their first choice when visiting Epic Universe. That's a great choice, as is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry in the new The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - The Ministry of Magic land. But there might be an even more alluring "first ride" opportunity in Celestial Park, with the Stardust Racers roller coaster.
As for other coasters in the park - Curse of the Werewolf in Dark Universe and Hiccup's Wing Gliders in Isle of Berk - those look, to me, like options for later in the day. So I would start with either Monsters Unchained or the Harry Potter ride, then head over to the other before hitting Stardust Racers, hoping that most people will choose that coaster first and that its queue might have settled a bit later in the morning. I also will guess that the first showing of Untrainable might be a good time to pick up Hiccup's Wing Gliders and the rest of Isle of Berk before catching the second performance of the day.
After that, it's time for Super Nintendo World, then the other rides in the park at your convenience while awaiting sunset and a return to Dark Universe for a night ride on Curse of the Werewolf.
But we will see what strategy works for betting the most from a visit to Epic Universe once the park opens and we begin to get some real-world data on ride performance queue times throughout the day. For now, however, let's ask the question:
Nintendo World for me as a video game fan with Potter right behind.
Stardust Racers is going to have insane capacity, and I can't see the line for that eclipsing 75 minutes even on the busiest of days, so while it's my most anticipated attraction it wouldn't be my first stop. Battle at the Ministry, Mario Kart, and Monsters Unchained will all get 90-120 minute queues regularly, but they each have a single rider line, which should help significantly. I think the best choice will probably be Donkey Kong Mine-Cart Madness, which does not have single rider and has far below-average capacity for a park of this scale. You'd want to hit Mine-Cart Madness and Mario Kart back-to-back, then try to do single rider for Monsters and Potter.
While we won't know for sure how everything is going to work at this park, I'm going to make a few assumptions based on what has been highly speculated and what Universal has done in the past...
Assumption #1: It will be necessary to experience all you wish to do in each portal in one go, as entry to the portals will likely be controlled due to capacity restrictions. Thus, any plan that involves jumping through several portals to hit the big rides in quick succession is not a reasonable strategy for this park.
Assumption #2: It will likely be difficult/impossible to visit any portal more than once, thus it is necessary to consider more than just the rides when planning the sequence at this park.
Assumption #3: It will probably be challenging to see all four portals plus Celestial Park in full detail in a single day, particularly if you spend time participating in all the small scale activities within each area.
Assuming the above are correct, here's my very early game plan for tackling this park...
1. At opening, head directly to Ministry of Magic. The only attraction in this area that I really care about is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, so the hope would be to get in, ride this, and get out before any of the other portals hit capacity and a virtual queue is required.
2. This is where things get a bit tricky. If entry to Dark Universe is still open, I would head here next, experiencing both main attractions (Curse of the Werewolf and The Frankenstein Experiment) in the area and then grabbing an (early) lunch at one of the eateries in the land. However, if virtual queues have gone into place (at least for the land), I'd instead go for my first ride on Stardust Racers, which hopefully will have such high capacity it won't develop an extreme queue line. I would then try to get an early lunch in Celestial Park.
3. Early afternoon is the time for Isle of Berk. Hiccup's Wing Gliders and The Untrainable Dragon are the two musts here, so I'd plan my time in this land around the schedule for the show. If possible, I'd try to do the area's other two attractions (Dragon Racer's Rally and Fyre Drill), but I'd be okay skipping them if the lines were excessive.
4. At this point, it's time to try for Super Nintendo World. As I've visited the land in both Hollywood and Japan, Mine Cart Madness is far and away the main draw of this area, but I'd still try to do the other attractions if time permits. However, by this point in the day there's a fair chance virtual queue spots will likely be gone, and if I have to miss a portal this is the one I'm most okay skipping.
5. We're now getting toward evening, and once again the goals vary. If I was unable to get to Dark Universe earlier, that's now the priority, with the same plan as described above. Otherwise, it's time for a lap on Stardust Racers and dinner in Celestial Park.
6. Night has now fallen, so only a couple hours remain. At this point, my hope is that virtual queues have ended since guests have begun to filter out, so my goal here would be to see as many of the portals at night as possible, with Dark Universe being the highest priority and Super Nintendo World the lowest. Riding would be limited, but if attractions feature short single rider queues I might take another lap on my favorites. I'd then try to end off the night with an after dark re-ride on Stardust Racers.
Mine-Cart Madness. Low capacity and an outdoor ride subject to weather closures later in the day.
I won’t be visiting Epic until next January, so assuming the rides available for early opening are still the Super Nintendo attractions I plan on riding those three first. Next up would be Monsters Unleashed, the Ministry attraction and the Untrainable Dragon show. The park will likely be packed by that time, so I would proably head back to the hotel and then come back later to ride the three coasters I missed earlier.
I argue battle at the ministry because although monsters will probably have in your face animatronics, I just feel like the massive sets of the MoM (plus hp obviously) will be a bigger draw than monsters, although I will obviously go to both.
I will rush MoM, then hit monsters, doing stardust at the end because its a completely different experience at night. soon i might do a poll myself on what LAND your most exited for