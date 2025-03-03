Universal throws down the gauntlet in battle for Orlando

Universal Orlando dropped a new video across its social channels today. The three-minute video, called "Get Ready for Universal Epic Universe & Beyond" is not a hype video for the new park. It is, instead, the company's declaration to tourists and investors that Disney is not necessarily the leader in Orlando anymore.

The video features comments from four Universal executives [in order of appearance]:

Universal Orlando Resort President and COO Karen Irwin

Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury

Epic Universe Executive Creative Director Steve Tatham

Universal Creative Chief Creative Officer Brian Robinson

There is no news in the video. Some viewers are trying to spin Irwin's statement that Universal is working on new attractions for each of its parks as a story. But that's nothing new - Universal Orlando has been developing across its properties ever since it restarted theme park development work after the pandemic lockdowns. The only question that Universal Orlando has not answered is where those new attractions for each park stand in the development process, and none of the four executives address that here.

But the lack of a news announcement does not mean the video is insignificant.

I see at least two audiences for the video. First, investors looking at parent corporation Comcast, especially in comparison with arch-rival Disney. The Universal executives makes the case that, with Epic Universe, Universal Orlando has become a viable week-long vacation destination. And by that, Universal can become the Orlando destination of choice for more families, meaning a shift in market share from Disney.

The second audience is those families - especially ones that may be considering making a long-term commitment to Disney by buying into its Disney Vacation Club. To them, Universal is saying "not so fast." Look at what Universal has to offer and consider that you might not just find better value up the road but a better time, as well.

Are you sold on Universal Orlando's future? Obviously, many fans and insiders are waiting to see what Epic Universe delivers once it opens officially May 22. But Universal, clearly, is trying to get the public to see the resort - and the company - in a even more positive light before they come to Orlando for Epic and make their own decisions about Universal and their future.

