Merlin plans a new original IP for one of its classic boat rides

Merlin is bringing a new original IP to its theme parks, starting in Italy next month.

Merlin Magic Making - the company's creative design division - today shared a first look at Captain Nine Lives, a new character in the Animal Treasure Island ride coming to Gardaland this spring.

Animal Treasure Island replaces the former I Corsari [The Pirates] ride, which closed last summer. The Intamin water dark ride is getting a new cast of characters, including Captain Nine Lives, a feline "young and fascinating adventurer who embodies the spirit of Animal Treasure Island, which is a mix of adventure, exploration and emotional growth," Gardaland said in its press release.

In addition to the new characters, the ride is getting a new sound system.

"It was very important during the construction phase to be sure to combine the previous story with a new and exciting plot that comes to life thanks to a new generation of technology," Creative Producer Mollie Page said. "For example, we are installing over 250 speakers in our new 360-degree binaural sound systems, to achieve absolutely unprecedented amplification in a Merlin attraction."

"Hundreds of hours were spent creating custom tracks for each scene of the attraction, and Animal Treasure Island has 25 of them," Page said.

I Corsari opened in 1992 and was updated in 2018 to feature new projected scenes and digital mapping among its practical sets. A subtitle, La Vendetta del Fantasma [Revenge of the Ghost] was added then. The new Animal Treasure Island is set to open in April.

To keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)