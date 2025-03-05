Midsummer Scream sets August return in Long Beach

Tickets go on sale this weekend for the return of Midsummer Scream. The world's largest annual Halloween and horror convention runs August 15-17 this year at the Long Beach Convention Center in California.

The event typically features reveals for upcoming haunt events throughout the state, such as Halloween Horror Nights and Knott's Scary Farm. But it offers far more than just that. Midsummer Scream is a haunt attraction in itself, with its expansive Hall of Shadows dark zone of haunted houses. Hundreds of vendors also will attend, helping you to get ready for the season with costumes and home haunt decor. Fans also can enjoy live entertainment as well as dozens of panels and celebrity appearances.

Among those, and new this year, will be actor Barry Bostwick (Brad from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show") and horror hosts Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Saturday, with 40% off general admission this weekend. You can connect with Midsummer Scream via its website, midsummerscream.org.

