Seven Legoland parks to offer new way to celebrate play

Legoland is preparing to celebrate the United Nations' International Day of Play in June, with a new series of weekend festivals staring in May.

Lego Festival 2025 is coming to the three Legoland theme parks in the United States as well as the Legoland parks in Denmark, England, Germany, and South Korea. The festival starts at each location on May 3 and continue for six weekends leading up to the second annual International Day of Play, on June 11.

"Lego Festival will embody what Legoland is all about - play as a way of life," Merlin Entertainments CEO Fiona Eastwood said. "Together with the Lego Group, we’ve created the ultimate way to discover and experience the power of creative play with the hopes of sparking imaginations, social connection, self-expression and learning. As a first festival for Merlin Entertainments, we wanted to be sure Lego Festival is a place for fun and memorable experiences for the entire family, where imaginations can run wild and creativity knows no limits."

At each participating Legoland park, the festival will include new Lego model photo ops as well as five festival play zones. Those zones will encourage kids to play through dance, music, gaming, creativity, and just chilling out. Entertainment and displays in each zone may vary by park, but may include DJ dance parties, builds with Master Builders, and a Lego-themed battle of the bands.

At the new I (Love) Play model at the front of each park, children can get a festival lanyard featuring the five play zones. They also will be invited to make a "Play Pact" - a promise to "build more, laugh louder, explore endlessly and play always." For each Play Pact made by young visitors during the festival, Merlin Entertainments and the Lego Group are promising to arrange visits for underserved children and their families to Legoland resorts.

In the United States, the 2025 Lego Festival will run weekends May 3 through June 11 at Legoland California, Legoland Florida, and Legoland New York. Follow those links to tickets to each resort. The Lego Festival is included with weekend park admission.

