Get a taste of the Force at Disneyland's Star Wars festival

The Food & Wine Festival just started over at Disney California Adventure, but Disneyland already is looking forward to the next festival at the resort.

The Star Wars-themed Season of the Force starts March 28 and continues daily through May 11 at Disneyland. We told you earlier about some of the entertainment at this year's event, including a new projection show on the Black Spires of Batuu. And Luke Skywalker is set to make his first character appearance in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, as well. [See Disneyland gets ready to celebrate Skywalker season.]

Today, Disneyland also revealed the menus for this year's event. In Galaxy's Edge, Ronto Roasters is getting a new treat - a Fried Falumpaset Cheese Skewer, rolled in crispy potato and served with a mustard-cheese dipping sauce.



Fried Falumpaset Cheese Skewer. Photos courtesy Disneyland

There's also a new Keshian Spiced Milk Tea with horchata jelly and caramel sugar crisp. But the bigger news might be the appearance of the Cold Brew Black Caf on Ronto Roaster's daytime menu. If this is available at breakfast, too, that would mean that we finally would be able to get the dream breakfast combination of a Ronto Morning Wrap with a Cold Brew Black Caf at the same time and same place.

Hey, at least that's my dream.

Elsewhere, over at the Galactic Grill, Season of the Force will bring a new Galactic Gyro Burger, Loaded Outpost Fries, and a Pistachio-Cherry Parfait to the Tomorrowland restaurant's menu. The burger includes a beef and vegetable patty, Havarti cheese, feta tzatziki sauce, cucumber, tomato, and red onion, served on a toasted ciabatta bun. The fries are actually crinkle-cut fries and onion rings, topped with barbecue pulled pork, a cheddar and Monterey jack cheese blend, pickled red onions, roasted corn, green onions, and a sour cream drizzle. The parfait is layers of pistachio mousse, red velvet cake, cherry pie filling, topped with chocolate pearls and chocolate popping spheres.

New food merch this year includes Death Star, Tauntaun, and Salvaged Clone Trooper popcorn buckets, a Coaxium and a Jawa Sipper, and a Yoda Stainless Steel Tumbler.



Death Star bucket and Coaxium sipper

Oga's Cantina also will be serving a Ne’tra gal Ale - White Wampa Ale with apple cider and cherry purée - in a new Mythosaur Mug.

