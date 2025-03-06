Disneyland unwraps more surprises for its 70th birthday

An original Disney Parks character will be making her United States debut as part of Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration.

That's just one of the announcements that the Disneyland Resort made this morning in advance of the start of its big birthday party, which kicks off May 16.

New character debut

In the daytime, Disneyland will celebrate its birthday with "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade" along the park's parade route. Joining Mickey and Minnie will be less-seen Disney characters such as Clarabelle Cow and Max. Also joining the party will be ShellieMay from the Duffy and Friends character group. This will be ShellieMay's first appearance at a U.S. theme park. Duffy also will returning to the Disneyland Resort for the cavalcade - his first appearance at the resort in years.



I see ShellieMay, Max, Duffy, Goofy, Chip, Dale, Donald, Pluto, Daisy, Mickey, Clarabelle, and Minnie Mouse. All concept art courtesy Disneyland

Coco on a boat ride

At the D23 event last summer, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced that a Coco-themed boat ride would be coming to Disney California Adventure. We have not heard any more about that new attraction since then, but we are now getting Coco on a boat ride at the Disneyland Resort, nevertheless. It's just not a DCA, but on It's a Small World, instead.



Coco on It's a Small World

Disneyland will add Miguel and Dante from the Disney/Pixar film to the boat ride when it reopens April 25. (Okay, so this one is jumping the gun on the 70th. Consider it an early present?) These are the latest Disney characters to be added to the attraction, which started including them in 2009.

Frozen returns

For the first time since its initial run in California, the Frozen-themed float will be returning to the Paint the Night parade. The parade first appeared at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2014, making its U.S. debut for Disneyland's 60th anniversary the next year. A Frozen-themed float, with Anna, Elsa and other characters, was part of the line-up then. But Disneyland dropped the float from the line-up when it moved Paint the Night over to Disney California Adventure in 2018. (The float was too tall to pass under the Red Car Trolley's overhead lines. RIP Red Car Troller ride.)



Frozen fractals are back at Disneyland. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Now that the Paint the Night is returning to Disneyland, the Frozen float will be back, too.

New ticket deal

Fans can enjoy the 70th Celebration with a new ticket deal, announced today. Going on sale March 11, the Disneyland Anniversary Ticket Offer will include three- or four-day tickets, starting as low as $100 a day for the four-day ticket with one park per day. There's no fuse on the tickets, so the days can be used from May 16 through August 14, subject to reservation availability.

More anniversary news

Disneyland also announced today that The Muppets will star in a pre-show for the new World of Color Happiness show at Disney California Adventure. Also in that show, Boyz II Men will sing "Rainbow Connection," and Fitz will sing an original song for the production, "Makes Me Wanna Move."

Also at Disney California Adventure, Toy Story Midway Mania! will be getting special 70th Anniversary target overlays for the celebration.



Concept image courtesy Disneyland Resort

Finally, Disneyland released new concept art for some of the decor that will appear around the resort for the anniversary, including a 50-foot sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle in the esplanade between the parks.



Concept images courtesy Disneyland



Main Street train station



Town Square decoration

We also got a look at the outfits that Mickey and Friends will be wearing for the 70th Celebration.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

As previously announced, Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will include the return of the Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular to Disneyland and Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration parade to Disney California Adventure. A new projection show, Tapestry of Happiness, also will debut on the It's a Small World facade.

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration starts May 16 and continues indefinitely. For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

