What are fans expecting from Universal's Epic Universe?

Epic Universe TM Preview Early Review.We have our first trip report from the new Epic Universe theme park. Check it out now on our Discussion Forum:
It's a great read - filled with detail based on personal observations and experiences. Until now, all we have known about the experience of riding these attractions has been what Universal PR teams have chosen to tell us. But now, we have first-person accounts from people who - although they work for Universal - are not part of Universal's media-trained publicity teams.
In other words - for the first time - we are getting multiple, fresh points of view about this new theme park that are driven by personal experience in the park, rather than conjecture about what the park might be like. With these differing perspectives now emerging, it raises a question.
What were you expecting from Epic Universe?
Everyone walks into a new experience with some expectations. You might try to approach a new experience without expectations, but if you are reading a site called "Theme Park Insider," I am guessing that you probably already know a bit about what Epic Universe is, what it has to offer, and what your expectations for those offerings are.
So what are they? Where do you expect to see Epic Universe rank among other theme parks, after you visit for the first time?
I think it is important to acknowledge those expectations, in order to give the work that Universal has done a fair evaluation. If you walk away elated by Epic Universe, was it because the park really was that good, or were your expectations just really low? On the flip side, if you feel a pang of disappointment after your first visit, would that be because the park fell short, or did you just set your expectations so high that no new park would have a chance of meeting them?
You feel what you feel, and you are entitled to that - especially after paying what likely will be hundreds of dollars for the full Epic Universe experience. But going into this new experience (the park opens officially May 22), where is your baseline? I know what my expectations for Epic Universe are (an above average outing from Universal), but I would love to hear what the rest of the community is feeling about the park.
Personally, my expectation is that Epic Universe will rank...
-Either 1st or 2nd within the Universal Orlando Resort
-In the top three Universal parks I've visited
-In the top three Florida parks
-In the top twenty parks I've visited worldwide
If the park falls short of any of those metrics, I'd personally consider it a bit of a disappointment, especially given what all has gone into it. I'm still not sure if I'll be pulling off a visit this fall (preferred) or delaying until next spring, but the hype is high enough for me that Florida is now a top priority for my next sizable domestic trip.
If it is in the top five in Orlando, then that is remarkable. The big questions for me are crowd control and getting there. What elevates the Universal parks is the Unlimited Express Pass. That is such a valuable perk that it makes my family want to go there over Disney (or at least put Universal at the last leg of an Orlando trip). Disney just seems to continually make their line management continually worse. I do NOT want to plan my vacation out days before I get there. The uncertainties make me not place Epic higher. I bet there will not be an unlimited express pass, and if that is the case then Epic will be in seventh place in Orlando.
While everyone is excited about the park opening, I-4 is an absolute disaster. It is overwhelmed and gridlocked from 6am to midnight most days. It can't handle current traffic, much less support an entire additional theme park and all of the guests that will bring. One new circular interchange right outside the park is great, but the problems extend for miles and miles outside of the park.
If you commute into the parks locally or from a few hours away, you know. It will definitely be a factor when it comes to visiting EPIC this summer.
Well the first two: Can be thrown out so you have 4 to select from.
Best theme park in the world
Best theme park in America
And A step back in quality for Universal is only for Disney Fan boys..
Therefore it has to be Above average park for Universal:
OR
Best theme park in Orlando:
You're welcome...
I’m voting for Epic being an above average Universal park. But if crowds are poorly managed, attractions are unreliable, food and merchandise provide poor relative value in relation to cost and atmospheric elements are cut this could absolutely end up as a step back in quality,
I think it will be the best park in Orlando, which is currently Islands of Adventure. By virtue of being brand new and thus lacking the dead spots and gaps present at IOA after 25 years of operation, expansion, and closures (Lost Continent most obviously, parts of Toon Lagoon to a lesser extent), it should be more cohesive. The top three of Stardust Racers, Battle at the Ministry, and Monsters Unchained has a chance to be the best in the world, and all four "portal" lands seem to be beautifully done.
IOA is unacceptable with the blight that is the lost continent. Put up a wall and like commissioned work from Georgia Okeefe or something. The faux/real rock work is just dumb. It has been too long and is inexcusable. All their construction are surely kickbacks oriented for their Uncle Pat to collect a check with no regard to the park's legacy.
I was looking at the disney marathon route and you can navigate 26 miles of beauty. Helios hotel has half the rooms facing the park (probably gorgeous) and the other half facing school bus stops and probably the scene of major car accidents etc. Clutter works in Japan. We need spacious here. Dont know what Stella Nova and Stella Artois are facing but the building shouldnt be the most picturesque thing. It is strange to me how the two smaller hotels are completely opposite sides of the park from Helios. Guess there's no town square or focal point for everybody to walk to the inevitable movie thater that pops up or the outlet malls that will likely be there. Monorail, monorail... i mean bus. Timmy have you ever been on a bus? Yes, every day of my life on the way to school.
I think Epic will be an above average Universal park, top 5 in the country, but im ready to hear more about the upkeep on IOA and Universal. With 3 parks you have the ability to attract world class talent like Bourne stuntmen and have them work an 8 hour day doing shows at Universal, then IOA (does island of adventure have anything show wise but the puppet dinosaurs) and then at epic. Give me the Miami Vice student show in the Universal Lagoon. Harry Potter show in Hogsmeade on top of the school. If Disneyland can endure then lets go on to the Universal and IOA. My trip to Epic is partially from my willingness to fund their preservation. Disney will be fine, regardless.
You would have to physically visit the park, explore every portal, and ride everything in order to make an objective choice. That is not going to happen for anybody, anytime soon, unless you are invited for a preview when the park is essentially empty, or have Epic Universe Express.
You can tell who is in a perpetual state of denial by the poll, however.
In denial of what exactly? The post asks what people are expecting from Epic Universe and gives 5 options to answer. The poll isn’t a post-trip “what did you think of Epic Universe” It’s a simple question to gauge what most people are realistically expecting to get out of the park. That doesn’t mean that people who didn’t answer “the greatest single thing ever” can’t still get their socks blown off by the park. It just means some people have tempered, reasonable expectations. There are always hiccups for any major attraction let alone a brand new state of the art park. I chose “above average park for Universal”, which is a VERY HIGH BAR, so I expect to have my socks blown off. I’m in denial of nothing, and I hoping to be floored. But I’m also not going all-in on “greatest thing or bust”. My opinion :)
