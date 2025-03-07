What are fans expecting from Universal's Epic Universe?

We have our first trip report from the new Epic Universe theme park. Check it out now on our Discussion Forum: Epic Universe TM Preview Early Review.

It's a great read - filled with detail based on personal observations and experiences. Until now, all we have known about the experience of riding these attractions has been what Universal PR teams have chosen to tell us. But now, we have first-person accounts from people who - although they work for Universal - are not part of Universal's media-trained publicity teams.

In other words - for the first time - we are getting multiple, fresh points of view about this new theme park that are driven by personal experience in the park, rather than conjecture about what the park might be like. With these differing perspectives now emerging, it raises a question.

What were you expecting from Epic Universe?

Everyone walks into a new experience with some expectations. You might try to approach a new experience without expectations, but if you are reading a site called "Theme Park Insider," I am guessing that you probably already know a bit about what Epic Universe is, what it has to offer, and what your expectations for those offerings are.

So what are they? Where do you expect to see Epic Universe rank among other theme parks, after you visit for the first time?

I think it is important to acknowledge those expectations, in order to give the work that Universal has done a fair evaluation. If you walk away elated by Epic Universe, was it because the park really was that good, or were your expectations just really low? On the flip side, if you feel a pang of disappointment after your first visit, would that be because the park fell short, or did you just set your expectations so high that no new park would have a chance of meeting them?

You feel what you feel, and you are entitled to that - especially after paying what likely will be hundreds of dollars for the full Epic Universe experience. But going into this new experience (the park opens officially May 22), where is your baseline? I know what my expectations for Epic Universe are (an above average outing from Universal), but I would love to hear what the rest of the community is feeling about the park.





Replies (12)