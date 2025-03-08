Disney Parks characters are coming to the big screen

Some new Disney Parks characters will be making their big screen debut next year.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman shared the news during a presentation this morning at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. In a presentation titled "The Future of World-Building at Disney," the two welcomed several Disney creative leaders on stage to announce new details about projects between Disney's theme parks and studios, including Jon Favreau, director and producer of "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

Star Wars

Among the announcements, Favreau said that Walt Disney Imagineering's BDX droids will appear in the new Star Wars movie, which hits theaters May 22, 2026.

On that date, a new Mandalorian and Grogu overlay also will debut on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios. Favreau also shared concept images of the original trilogy locations that fans may visit during this new mission on the ride, including Tatooine, Endor, and Bespin.



Visiting the Cloud City on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. All images courtesy Disney

In the parks, the BDX droids, which premiered at Disneyland, also will be appearing at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland later this year.

Cars

Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter and Walt Disney Imagineering's Michael Hundgen shared some details about two new Pixar-themed attractions coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

For the new Monsters Inc. roller coaster, the two shared an animatic image for the ride's load station, which will feature suspended seats that will rise vertically out of the station to join the ride track.

For the new Cars road rally ride at Magic Kingdom, the two shared a first look at some of the character concepts for the off-road-inspired ride vehicles that will transverse a new environment to be built on the current site of the Rivers of America.

Imagineers have been testing off-road vehicles on dirt tracks as they work to design the ride track for the attraction, as well as the suspension system for those ride vehicles.

Marvel

Bruce Vaughn, president and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Imagineering, and Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios, came out to announce that fans at Disneyland will be able to meet the Fantastic Four at Disneyland's Tomorrowland when "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" opens July 25. Imagineers also are working with Marvel to create a H.E.R.B.I.E. robot, as well.

Finally, Robert Downey Jr. came on to talk about the new Stark Flight Lab ride that will be coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. The ride will involve vehicles on a track that will be picked up by robot arms and maneuvered in a demonstration of Stark Industries technology.

Downey recalled his first visit to WDI's headquarters in Glendale to work on the attraction. "Talk about a closed set," he said. "It's the Area 51 of fun."

