The London Eye celebrates its silver anniversary

The London Eye is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Owned by Merlin Entertainments - the company behind Legoland and many European theme parks - the London Eye officially opened to the public on March 9, 2000.

Built for the Millennium celebrations in London, the Eye missed that deadline by a bit, though it did operate without passengers on December 31, 1999. Like the Eiffel Tower in Paris, this 443-foot observation wheel was designed to be a temporary attraction. But people loved it, and The London Eye is now a permanent attraction on the River Thames.

Merlin Entertainments is celebrating the anniversary with a short film about the history of The London Eye and its relationship with the city and its residents.

The London Eye was the world's tallest Ferris wheel when it opened, holding that record until 2006. Its popularity sparked a global boom in the development of Ferris wheel attractions, which now can be found in dozens of city centers around the world.

The view from each of these wheels is as unique as the cities that host them. The world's tallest now is the UAE's Ain Dubai, at an astounding 820 feet. That's nearly 50 percent taller than the world's second-tallest wheel - and the American record holder - Caesar Entertainment's High Roller in Las Vegas, which stands 550 feet.

U.S. theme park fans likely have seen the Orlando Eye, also owned by Merlin, which tops out 400 feet above International Drive. Unlike some of the other popular observation wheels around the world, the Orlando Eye is not located in an architecturally dense city center. But Florida's flat topography makes it feel like you can see much of the state on a clear day. Pro tip: Bring binoculars on your Orlando Eye ride to see all that detail in the distance, including all of Central Florida's theme parks.

