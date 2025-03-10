Disney World shows off the 'Coco' float for its new parade

We now have our fifth concept art image for the floats in Walt Disney World's new parade.

Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away premieres this summer at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. It's the first new nighttime parade at the Magic Kingdom since SpectroMagic premiered in 1991.

Today's reveal is for the "Coco" themed float in the parade. The float features Miguel at the foot of the marigold bridge, upon which stands Pepita, Mamma Imelda's spirit guide, with the Land of the Dead behind.



Coco float in Disney Starlight. All images courtesy Disney

The previously revealed floats for Disney Starlight include Moana,

Encanto,

the Disney princesses - Aurora, Tiana, Cinderella, and Belle,

and it all kicks off with the Blue Fairy, evoking the Main Street Electrical Parade.

Disney has confirmed that Peter Pan and Elsa, shown in the concept art above, will be appearing on their own floats in the parade. No word yet on a specific opening date for the parade, beyond "summer."

