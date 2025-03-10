Former Disneyland President set for Six Flags board

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has nominated a former President of the Disneyland Resort for its board of directors.

The company has nominated Michael Colglazier for one of four seats on the Six Flags board. If elected by shareholders, Colglazier would serve a three-year term. Colglazier worked as President of the Disneyland Resort from 2013 to 2018, replacing George Kalogridis and being replaced by Josh D'Amaro. After his Disneyland run, Colglazier headed Disney Parks International until 2020, when he left the company to become CEO of Virgin Galactic.

At Virgin Galactic, Colglazier brought aboard longtime Imagineer Joe Rohde as "Experience Architect" for the spaceflight tourism company.

Other nominees for the seats on the Six Flags board are former Anheuser-Busch finance executive Felipe Dutra, former Cracker Barrel CEO Sandy Cochran, and investment banker Steven Hoffman. Dutra and Hoffman were put forward by Six Flags shareholder Dendur Capital LP.

"We're excited at the prospect of adding Sandy, Michael, Felipe and Steven to the Six Flags Board as we work to build on our considerable momentum," Six Flags Executive Chairman Selim Bassoul said. "We are confident that our new nominees are uniquely qualified to help us continue advancing our strategy to unlock the full potential of the new Six Flags."

