Efteling Grand Hotel sets its opening date

The new Efteling Grand Hotel now has an opening date.

Efteling announced today that its new hotel will open to guests on August 1. Located next to the theme park's front gate, the new Efteling Grand Hotel offers 140 rooms and suites across seven floors, with many rooms overlooking the park's Fairytale Forest.

The park made the announcement during a ceremony to install the spire atop the hotel's largest dome.



Photo courtesy Efteling

"Efteling Grand Hotel is an investment in the future, and in line with our vision, we are focussing on international growth," Efteling Director of Park & Resorts Nicole Scheffers said. "Over the past few months, the entire team has worked incredibly hard to ensure that from 1 August, our guests can experience the highest level of luxury within the World of Efteling."

Registrations are now available to guests who pre-registered for early access with the park. Efteling Grand Hotel reservations will open to the public on March 17. The Efteling Grand Hotel is the fourth resort at the park, joining the original Efteling Grand Hotel, which reopens next month, plus the holiday villages Efteling Bosrijk and Efteling Loonsche Land.

For more on what guests can expect at the new hotel, please see Efteling shares new looks inside its new Grand Hotel.

For more information about the park, which is a former winner of our Theme Park Insider Award as the world's best theme park, please visit our Visitors Guide to Efteling.

