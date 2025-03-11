First look at SeaWorld's new jellyfish exhibit

The "jewels of the sea" have a new home in San Diego. If you ever have wanted to spend time gazing at nature's lava lamp, here is that opportunity.

SeaWorld San Diego this morning invited local reporters for a first look at the park's new Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience. This new indoor habitat opens officially to park guests on March 15.

Not all the jellies were in place for our preview, but you could see the potential here, especially with the 18-foot-tall Jellyfish cylinder in the heart of the exhibit hall - a display that evokes a giant, natural lava lamp. Interactive educational displays line the hallway leading up to the cylinder.



Some of the jellyfish, up close

Around the corner is the Medusa Gallery, a multimedia environment, with LED screens on the walls and ceiling. The video display changes every few minutes, from Zen-inducing colors and graphics to large informational displays that encourage you to linger. Additional jellyfish exhibition windows also reward your patience and attention here.

For deals on a variety of tickets to the park, please visit our partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

To keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)