Kennywood's Steel Curtain to miss season kickoff

Kennywood opens for the 2025 season on April 12. But the park's record-setting The Steel Curtain roller coaster will not be ready for that kickoff.

The S&S coaster missed all of last season after closing in July 2023. Workers have been installing new columns to provide more reliable support for the coaster, which features nine inversions - a U.S. record.

In a statement released today, General Manager Ricky Spicuzza said that the park hopes to announce a reopening date for The Steel Curtain "soon," and that visitors to the park "might see work and testing of the coaster during your first visits this spring."

With column installation ongoing, Kennywood has yet to replace The Steel Curtain's two trains on the track. Spicuzza said that on-track testing will begin once the current phase of column installation is complete. You can see the full announcement here:

Inspired by the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and name-checking the yeam's famed 1970s defense, The Steel Curtain opened in 2019. Here is Russell Meyer's review.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)