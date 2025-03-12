Merchandise is part of the show at Universal Epic Universe

Merchandise at Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park will be more than a collection of souvenirs for you to buy and take home. In three of the park's themed lands, merchandise will provide part of the entertainment experience at Epic Universe.

Universal Orlando today shared new details about the line-up of stores and products that visitors will discover when they come to Epic Universe, which opens officially May 22.

Wizarding wands

My pick for the top new item? The new generation of interactive wands, available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic at the new Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique.



Interactive wands. All photos courtesy Universal Orlando

To be fair, some of these wands are on sale already in Universal Orlando's two other Wizarding World lands, in Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. But it is for Epic Universe's debut that Universal created these new wands, which feature haptic and light effects and can support competitive score-keeping when paired with the Universal Orlando app. The first reviews of the new wands suggest that they are more forgiving in spell casting movements than the first generation wands. At $80 each, these wands will unlock dozens of interactive spell-casting experiences within Universal's Harry Potter lands.

Power-Up Bands

Universal visitors first saw the competitive score-keeping functionality promised for the new wands in Super Nintendo World's Power-Up Bands. These wearable devices premiered with that land at Universal Studios Japan, then made their U.S. debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. With the third installation of Super Nintendo World opening at Epic Universe, now it is Orlando visitors' time to play.



Power-Up Bands

Bands are decorated your choice of character logo: Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Donkey Kong, or Diddy Kong. The will be available at multiple stores in the land. You can pair the band with the steering wheel on Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge to record your score on that interactive dark ride, as well as use the band for tap points and Key challenges throughout the land. Leaderboards in the land and on the app display who has recorded the high scores for the hour and the day.

Universal's new horror make-up experience

Why just visit monsters when you can become one? In Epic Universe's Dark Universe land, visitors can undergo their own monstrous transformation in the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience. (Dare I call it the "Bibbidi Bobbidi BOO-tique?") Universal did not release the full details about this new experience today, promising to share those at a later date. But the experience will include face paint, with the option to add cosplay attire from the adjacent Pretorius' Scientific Oddities shop.

In each of these lands, Universal's merchandise strategy amounts to an upsell attraction experience for guests willing to buy the appropriate items. You can cast spells like a wizard in Place Cachée, play real-life games in the Mushroom Kingdom, or wander the streets of Darkmoor as a companion to Universal's classic monsters. I suspect that many Epic Universe visitors will accept Universal's offer, making these popular choices when the park opens in May.

Elsewhere in Epic Universe, here is the line-up of shops in the park.

Celestial Park

Other Worlds Mercantile

Various Emporia

Nintendo Super Star Store

Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets

Super Nintendo World

1-UP Factory: Plush, toys, and apparel

Mario Motors

Funky's Fly 'n' Buy: Dong Kong-themed souvenirs



The Bitty Monsters collection from Dark Universe

Dark Universe

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience

Pretorius' Scientific Oddities

The Manor Storehouse

Guild of Mystics



Dress like a Wizarding World cop with Auror gear from Ministry of Magic

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique

Les Galeries Mirifiques: 1920s-era wizards' and witches' apparel, as well as interactive Nifflers

Tour En Floo: Apparel and wand accessories

K. Rammelle: Pronounced "ca-ramel," this store will feature Harry Potter-themed sweets and treats



Adopt-a-dragon eggs, plus T-shirt, backpack, and plushies from Berk

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Toothless' Treasures: Blind-box collectible dragon toys, apparel, and plush

Viking Traders: Cosplay attire

Hiccup's Work Shop

How to Treat Your Dragon: Sweet shop

For more on the attractions that guests can experience in the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Epic Universe

