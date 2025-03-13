SeaWorld looks to bring visitors to the Arctic with new ride

SeaWorld's new flying theater ride now has a name - Expedition Odyssey.

The Mack Rides Airific theater will open later this spring in the old Wild Arctic space at the Orlando theme park. The seats offer four degrees of freedom (heave, pitch, roll, and yaw), "allowing guests to soar, dive, twist and glide with the fluidity of ocean currents," SeaWorld said.

SeaWorld also is promoting the authenticity of the film it will show in the Expedition Odyssey theater. "This isn't CGI or animation—every glacier, every wave, every incredible animal interaction is real," the park said. (Take that, Soarin' Around the World.)

"With Expedition Odyssey, we are delivering an experience that is truly unmatched—one that combines breathtaking adventure with powerful, real-world encounters," SeaWorld Orlando President Jon Peterson said. "This attraction embodies SeaWorld's ongoing commitment to innovation, conservation, and creating awe-inspiring moments that stay with our guests long after they leave."

Film crews traveled to the arctic for the production, which captured images of orcas, beluga and humpback whales, and polar bears in their natural habitats. Visitors will get to see some of these species in real life at the conclusion of the ride, which exits into SeaWorld Orlando's arctic habitats.

The minimum height to ride Expedition Odyssey will be 39 inches, making the ride accessible to all but the youngest children.

