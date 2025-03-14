Six Flags strikes gold in Georgia with its new coaster

Six Flags Over Georgia’s much anticipated Ultra Surf Coaster, Georgia Gold Rusher is set to open to the public this Saturday. With launches, water effects, and numerous pops of ejector air time, this new coaster has far exceeded my expectations.

A couple years ago, sister park Six Flags Over Texas unveiled Aquaman Power Wave, a Mack Rides Power Splash that might look similar to Georgia Gold Rusher. But this coaster is the first installation of the Intamin Ultra Surf. To be clear, the ride experience on Gold Rusher is very different.

Riders will not necessarily get wet on this ride. On preview day, the effects were minimized or turned off completely, and that is good news in that this ride can operate all year, even during cooler weather. On warmer days, the water effects can be maximized.

As far as rider capacity goes, according to park management, the throughput (riders per hour) may be better than first expected, citing the testing and tweaking of the loading and unloading process, meaning wait times may not end up being as bad as some are fearing.

The park also did an amazing job with the theming and landscaping around this ride, complete with waterfalls and gold rush-era props, which pays dutiful homage to Georgia history and America’s first Gold Rush of 1828. This is all part of a larger effort to bring more theming to the park, and they absolutely nailed it with this attraction.

This is a stunning new coaster which should make fans of even the naysayers. The re-ride value is amazing. With gondolas that spin and water effects that can adjust with the seasons, no two rides will be alike.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)