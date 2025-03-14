Dolly Parton returns to public for Dollywood's anniversary

Dolly Parton appeared in public today for the first time since the death of her husband earlier this month. The country music superstar welcomed reporters and guests to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. for the opening of Dollywood's 40th anniversary season.

Dolly thanked fans for their support following Carl Dean's passing on March 3. She also thanked fans for their four decades of support for her eponymous theme park.



"Thank you to our guests and the community for the support they’ve given to my Dollywood for 40 years," Dolly said. "It's hard to believe it has been that long, but it never would have lasted if it hadn’t been for you—our guests. On opening day in 1986, I was just hoping that people would really want to come visit a theme park with my name on it. And even though I always try to dream big, I’ll admit I was a little bit nervous that first morning. But people did come out to support us that first day, and I’m so proud to see that Dollywood has continued to grow through the years to become a place of fun and togetherness for everyone who has come to visit."



Dolly at Dollywood's opening in 1986

Looking ahead, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton teased a major new project at the park next year.

"Dollywood Parks & Resorts is growing at a rate that many people wouldn’t believe," Naughton said. "We had record attendance last year, and we're setting ourselves up with continued growth thanks to our 40th anniversary season this year and what’s up ahead due to our 2026 attraction. We're not ready to share the details, but I can tell you it will be a revolutionary new experience unlike anything anywhere else in the world. We're able to add these experiences because of the unwavering support of our guests and the dedication of our hosts to create the friendliest and most welcoming theme park environment in the industry. This is our 40th anniversary season, but I can promise you, we’re just getting started."

Dollywood starts its 2025 season with the return of the I Will Always Love You Music Festival, which continues through April 13. For more about the park, including our reader ranking of attractions, please visit our Visitors Guide to Dollywood.

