Universal shows off its new Dragon character meet

Character meets might be the most divisive attractions in any theme park. For some visitors - usually those with small children - characters meets can be must-do experiences that become the highlight of a visit. But for other fans, character meets are the easiest attractions to skip in the park.

Yet even those in the second camp should appreciate character meets. After all, anything that draws people out of the queues for the experiences you like into the queues for those you don't is a win, right? So I cannot imagine a theme park with access to character IP not including opportunities to meet and pose for photos with those characters. Heck, even parks without outside IP can do well to create their own characters for meet and greets. (Hello, Whittles, Miss Lillian, and others.)

Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe will feature character meet locations for its classic monsters in Dark Universe and Nintendo characters in Super Nintendo World. This week, Universal released photos of the "How to Train Your Dragon" character meet that the new park will feature in its Isle of Berk land.

Meet Hiccup and Toothless in the Haddock Paddock.



Photos courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Let's give Universal credit here. That photo is as close to the concept art for this attraction as any other I have seen for a new theme park location. I can think of at least one rival theme park company that could learn a lesson from Universal about creating concept art that inspires without misleading potential guests.



Concept image courtesy Universal

The highlight here will be the life-sized, animated Toothless, the Night Fury dragon. Toothless is the emotional heart of this franchise, and his expression comes almost exclusively from his eyes. Yet unless skillfully executed, puppetry and animation design can lead characters such as this into the uncanny valley that leaves kids crying in fear and grown-ups posting mocking videos online.

But for what I have seen so far, Universal has stuck the landing on its work with Toothless.

Even for fans who typically skip character meets, this one might just work its way onto your Epic Universe to-do list. Universal Epic Universe opens officially on May 22. It is now in previews for Universal team members and we already have one trip report up on our Discussion Forum. Stay tuned to Theme Park Insider for more preview reports from inside the park in the weeks to come.

