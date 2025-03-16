Happy birthday to Walt Disney Studios Park

Happy birthday to Walt Disney Studios Park. The second gate at the Disneyland Paris Resort opened March 16, 2002.

Walt Disney Studios Park's 23rd birthday today might be its last. No, the park is not closing. But it is changing. By the time the park's 24th birthday arrives next March, the park might be known by its new name, Disney Adventure World. That name is coming sometime in 2026, along with the opening of the park's new World of Frozen land. Disney has yet to announce a specific official date for that, however.

The new World of Frozen land is not the only expansion in the works at the park. The future Disney Adventure World will welcome a new nighttime spectacular on its new Adventure Bay lake in 2026. And sometime after that, the park will add a new land themed to The Lion King. That land will feature a new Splash/Tiana's-style flume ride.



Concept art courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

For now, Walt Disney Studios Park offers Disney's second Avengers Campus as well as its original Ratatouille land and dark ride. There's also a Twilight Zone Tower of Terror that's a clone of the Disney California Adventure installation before it switched to its current Guardians of the Galaxy theme. For more on the park and what it offers, please visit our Visitors Guide to Walt Disney Studios Park.

