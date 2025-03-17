Universal releases official photos from inside Epic Universe

Universal Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort. The new theme park opens officially May 22 and is now in previews for Universal employees. [We have a trip report here: Epic Universe TM Preview Early Review.]We are getting closer to the official opening of
Universal has been prohibiting most photography inside the park during these previews, but today released official photos of each of the new lands in the park, starting with the giant Chronos icon at the entrance to its Celestial Park hub.
Here is a look inside Super Nintendo World, which is familiar already to many theme park fans due to previous installations at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood.
But no one has seen a land devoted to Universal's classic monsters before. Here is the first live look at Epic's Dark Universe.
Epic also is home to Universal third Harry Potter land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.
Finally, we have a fresh look at the How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk land.
Universal is throwing down the gauntlet.... holy cow.
Oh man, I thought it was a moat too! Now, I'm a little bummed that it's not. These are all gorgeous designs obviously, but I'm also not seeing a lot of shaded areas. Hopefully that's just these photos and there will be some foliage in real life.Regardless, these are soem of the best themed lands we've seen in decades.
A moat would have been great. These do look amazing.
I legit had to do a double take on that picture of the Frankenstein Castle. I thought the cobblestone esplanade was a moat at first.