Universal releases official photos from inside Epic Universe

We are getting closer to the official opening of Universal Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort. The new theme park opens officially May 22 and is now in previews for Universal employees. [We have a trip report here: Epic Universe TM Preview Early Review.]

Universal has been prohibiting most photography inside the park during these previews, but today released official photos of each of the new lands in the park, starting with the giant Chronos icon at the entrance to its Celestial Park hub.



All photos courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Here is a look inside Super Nintendo World, which is familiar already to many theme park fans due to previous installations at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood.

But no one has seen a land devoted to Universal's classic monsters before. Here is the first live look at Epic's Dark Universe.

Epic also is home to Universal third Harry Potter land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.

Finally, we have a fresh look at the How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk land.

Planning a Universal Orlando visit?

To learn more about Universal Orlando's theme parks, please click over to our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

For tickets, including those for the new Epic Universe, please visit our ticket partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, including discounts on bundled Epic Universe tickets and on-site hotel stays, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)