It's 'no kids allowed' at this new Walt Disney World location

We have a name now for the new lounge coming to Walt Disney World's EPCOT later this year.

To be located above the Spaceship Earth exit, the new lounge will be called GEO-82. The "Geo" is a reference to the 180-foot-tall geosphere that provides not just a home to the Spaceship Earth dark ride but also is the icon for the Disney World theme park.

And the "82" references 1982, which is the year that EPCOT opened.



Concept art courtesy Disney

The bar will offer views of the World Celebration gardens and the World Showcase Lagoon beyond, making it a fresh choice for watching the Luminous - The Symphony of Us nighttime spectacular.

GEO-82 will be an adults-only establishment, with reservations available for guests 21 and older. This will not be the first adults-only establishment at Walt Disney World - the first I can remember was the Mannequins dance club at the old Pleasure Island, now Disney Springs. But it is rare for Disney to bar minors from locations within the theme parks. Kids can get into Oga's Cantina in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge and other lounges in the parks. The La Cava Experience is the only EPCOT location that I can recall where you must be 21 to enter. If you know of another, let us know in the comments.

In addition to the upcoming GEO-82, a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is under construction in the old Tortuga Tavern location at the Magic Kingdom. No official opening dates for either, yet.

