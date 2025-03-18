Herschend to buy Palace Entertainment's theme parks

The owner of Dollywood and Silver Dollar City is about to take on the largest expansion in its history. Herschend has signed an agreement with Parques Reunidos for Herschend to acquire Palace Entertainment's U.S. properties.

That means that historic parks such as Kennywood, Lake Compounce, and Dutch Wonderland now will become part of the same chain as Dollywood and Silver Dollar City.

"This year, we're celebrating 75 years of bringing families closer together—and looking ahead to the next 75," Herschend CEO Andrew Wexler said. "Today's announcement marks a natural expansion and continuation of that vision. By growing wisely and staying true to our purpose, we are building a future where we can continue creating memories worth repeating for generations to come."

The acquisition continues the trend of consolidation in the United States theme park industry. Last year, rivals Six Flags and Cedar Fair merged, adopting the Six Flags name while maintaining most of the Cedar Fair management team. Herschend's purchase of Parques Reunidos's Palace Entertainment parks will expand Herschend's market size, pushing the company's reach to more than 20 million annual guests, according to Herschend.

That would place Herschend close to SeaWorld owner United Parks in annual attendance, as the two fight for fourth place in the U.S. theme park market, behind Disney, Universal, and the new Six Flags.

"Herschend is the ideal organization to lead Palace Entertainment’s unique properties" Palace Entertainment CEO John Reilly said. "Herschend is best in class in providing a high-quality guest experience within its parks. Palace Entertainment's team members and its parks are in great hands as we make this transition."

Herschend’s Board Chair, Chris Herschend, said, "Being a family business for 75 years has given us a deep understanding of what makes properties like these special - not just the rides and attractions, but the people who pour their hearts into them every day. These historic and beloved properties have been family traditions for generations, and we are honored to help carry that legacy forward."

To that end, Herschend management said that it is planning no immediate changes to daily operations at the soon to be former Palace Entertainment parks. When the deal closes, Herschend will own or operate the following theme parks,

Story Land in Glen, New Hampshire

Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Idlewild and Soak Zone in Ligonier, Pennsylvania

Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia

Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville, Kentucky

Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri

Castle Park in Riverside, California

As well as the following water parks:

Water Country in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Splish Splash in Riverhead, New York

Sandcastle Waterpark in West Homestead, Pennsylvania

Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro, North Carolina

Dollywood's Splash Country in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Hurricane Bay in Louisville, Kentucky

Splash Island in Valdosta, Georgia

White Water Branson in Branson, Missouri

Noah's Ark Water Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Raging Waters Los Angeles in San Dimas, California

The deal also includes FECs and aquariums. Herschend's acquisition of the Palace properties also brings Herschend into the Southern California market for the first time, though the company still will have no presence in Central Florida. Herschend left that market with the sale of its old Dixie Stampede attraction in 2008.

