Putting Universal's new Butterbeer to the taste test

It's Butterbeer season, and Universal Studios Hollywood invited me (and others) out this morning to try some of the new flavors in the park this year.



Butterbeer Cream Puffs

And, wasting no time, there is my favorite - the Butterbeer Cream Puffs. It's a choux au craquelin pastry, topped with whipped cream and a shortbread cookie, and filled with a Butterbeer-flavored pastry cream. I loved the varying textures in this concotion, along with the complementary flavors. And you do not miss the "Butterbeer mustache" experience when biting into this one, either - as you can see in my video.

I had not tried the Butterbeer Iced Lolly before. It's not just a Popsicle version of Butterbeer ice cream, as I guess I was expecting. Biting into this, I found an unexpected, but not unwelcomed flavor. Thanks to the ingredient list on the back of this prepackaged treat, I quickly discovered that flavor was cream cheese.

Honestly, I'm not upset. While that's a different flavor hit than Universal has delivered with its other Butterbeer novelties, it's a very complementary one. If you can accept this iced lolly as its own thing, it works. Just call it the distant cousin in the Butterbeer family.

The third new item for me today was the Butterbeer candy bar. This one looks like a candy-bar-shaped version of the Butterbeer fudge, and tasted just like that, to me. If you like the fudge, this candy bar might be a great new alternative for you.

Updating my ranking of the solid Butterbeer items:

Cream puff Ice cream Potted cream (The ice cream and potted cream are a toss-up for me. Depends upon the weather which is my favorite at the moment.) Lolly Candy bar Fudge

As for the drinks, it still depends upon the weather for me. Give me the Hot Butterbeer on a cold winter day, or the Frozen on a scorcher in summer. The traditional cold is the in-between option for in-between days.

Butterbeer season continues through May 31 in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands at Universal Studios Hollywood in California and Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

