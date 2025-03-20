Britain's largest pendulum ride set for 2026 debut

Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort will add Britain's largest swinging pendulum ride to its line-up next year.

The park today announced that it is working on site preparation for a US$11.3 million Intamin Gyro Swing ride. Nicknamed Project MMXXVI (that's 2026 in Roman numerals), the new attraction will take over the spot now cleared by the demolition of the former Bowl-A-Drome building.

"We're thrilled to confirm the addition of a Gyro Swing at Pleasure Beach Resort, with work already underway. We're well known for doing things on a large scale, so becoming home to the largest Gyro Swing in the UK made complete sense," Pleasure Beach Resort CEO Amanda Thompson OBE, said. "The Gyro Swing is one of the most exciting flat rides in existence – it's dynamic, fast, and incredibly high, as well as being completely weightless at the top. It will be a fantastic addition to our ride line-up and we can't wait to see people’s reactions when they experience it for the first time."



Gyro Swing. Image courtesy Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort

With the Gyro Swing's location near Pleasure Beach Resort's perimeter, the park said that "riders will feel as though they are being swung over the sea."

In other news revealed today, Pleasure Beach Resort said that its reimagined Launch Pad will open this spring and that it will be adding new scenes to the Wallace & Gromit's Thrill-O-Matic ride, inspired by the recent "Vengeance Most Fowl" movie. Looking ahead, the park also is planning a reimagining of its River Caves ride.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)