New dining options at Disneyland for the park's anniversary

Disneyland visitors can get reserved viewing for the returning Paint the Night parade with a new dining package at one of the park's top restaurants.

Reservations open next week - on March 25 - for the Paint the Night Dining Package at Plaza Inn. This is a late lunch set meal that comes with admission to a reserved viewing location for that night's first performance of Paint the Night.



Paint the Night Dining Package meal. Photo courtesy Disneyland

The adult meal ($55) includes meatloaf with mushroom gravy, a baby wedge salad, pea-pureed-topped mashed potatoes, herbed carrots, a Paint the Night-themed dessert, and a fountain drink. The kids meal ($28, for ages 3-9) includes chicken tenders, mac & cheese, baby carrots, apple sauce, a dinner roll, a Paint the Night-themed dessert, and a fountain drink. A plant-based alternative will be available, as well, but Disney has not yet said what that will be.

You must reserve a time between 1pm and 4pm to pick up your meal, which will include vouchers for the Paint the Night reserved viewing area. The dining package will be available daily from May 16 to August 21, with the exceptions of June 14 to 16, June 18, July 4, and August 17, when it will not be offered. No refunds if they parade is canceled.

Reservations open March 25 on the Disneyland website.

New character dinner

In other Disney dining news, Disneyland has announced a new dinner character meal at the Grand Californian's Storytellers Cafe. Donald's Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet also opens May 16, with reservations available starting March 25.



New Donald's Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet costumes. Concept art courtesy Disneyland

It's a barbecue theme for this buffet dinner, at which Donald, Daisy, Clarabelle, Goofy, and Pluto may appear. Prices are $62 for adults and $36 for children ages 3-9. Entrees will include prime rib baby back ribs, and fried chicken, with S'mores bread pudding for dessert.

Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration kicks off May 16. For discounts on tickets to the Disneyland theme parks, including a SoCal Resident offer that can save you more than $200, please see our partner's Disneyland tickets page. Additional offers also are available to people visiting from outside the area, including a Disneyland 70th Anniversary Ticket Offer that save from $77-110.

