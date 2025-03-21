Get a taste of Star Trek, and more, at Universal Fan Fest Nights
March 21, 2025, 5:12 PM ·
Universal is sharing more details today about the special food that it will serve at its upcoming Fan Fest Nights in Hollywood.
Universal Fan Fest Nights is a new after-hours event at Universal Studios Hollywood. It runs weekends starting Friday, April 25 continuing through Sunday, May 18. Think of it as Halloween Horror Nights meets ComicCon, with special walk-through attractions and zones themed to Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, and more.
Cardassian Dog: Hot Cheeto covered Korean-style Corn Dog with Yamok sauce, made with smoked gouda, nacho cheese, gochujang and jalapenos
Orion Spice Funnel Cake: Matcha dusted funnel cake topped with matcha icing, whipped cream and Orion spice crumble
Tribble Truffle Trio: A trio of chocolate truffles topped with coconut
Mel's Diner will celebrate the Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley zone with the return to USH of Doc Brown's chicken.
The Time Machine, Time Traveler's Malt Shake, and Outatime Cookie
Doc Brown's Chicken Pot Pie: Chicken pot pie dusted with crispy cheddar cheese flakes
The Time Machine: Pastrami melt with Swiss cheese and cabbage slaw served on toasted sourdough
Flux Capacitor Patty Melt: All-beef patty, sweet caramelized onions, American cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on a Flux Capacitor branded sourdough
Time Traveler's Malt Shake: Vanilla ice cream, blue raspberry sauce and whipped cream topped with blue and silver sprinkles with a cherry on top
Outatime Cookie: Chocolate malt cookie with crunchie pieces and chocolate pieces and garnished with edible flame colored icing
Cocina Mexicana will become Sanji's Galley to celebrate the One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering zone.
Franky's Cola Barbacoa: Shredded beef tacos topped with pickled onion, jalapeno and cilantro served with a side of tortilla chips
Luffy's Meat on a Bone: Braised ribs topped with mole, sesame seeds and cilantro
Zoro's Torta: Grilled shrimp with chile lime crema, cabbage slaw and avocados with a side of tortilla chips
Sanji's Chicken Adobo: Marinated chicken simmered in a blend of chili and garlic served over Spanish rice, refried beans and cotija cheese brow
Straw Hat Crew Nachos: Tortilla chips layered with Caribbean jerk chicken, queso, pineapple salsa and cilantro
Pirate's Plunder Chips and Dip: Tortilla chips served with a trio of dipping sauces
Chopper Cupcake: Vanilla sponge cake filled with crispy cotton candy pieces, topped with cotton candy frosting and chocolate cookie antlers
Devil Fruit Concha: Sweet bread roll with ginger pineapple filling
Namie's Tangerine Breeze: Orange beverage made with tangerine and lime juice, honey syrup and club soda, garnished with a tangerine slice and mint sprig
Nico Robin's Tropical Iced Tea: Black iced tea, pineapple juice, coconut water and honey, topped with a pineapple wedge, pineapple frond and fresh raspberries
Thousand Sunny Donut: Donut filled with mango, chili and lime, emblazoned with an edible Thousand Sunny emblem. (Also be available at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.)
The DreamWorks concession cart will be the home for Jujutsu Kaisen-themed eats.
Sukuna Cursed Crunch: Red velvet cookie with white chocolate chips
Ten Shadows Churro: Chocolate and cream sandwich cookie drizzled with vanilla frosting atop a powdered sugar churro drizzled with chocolate frosting
Yuji's Chocolate Brownie: Vanilla and Chocolate churros coated in vanilla and chocolate icing, sprinkles and printed token
Nobara's Strawberry Hammer Smash: Frozen strawberry beverage with sweet and spicy chili and lime rim and garnished with a fresh strawberry
On the Lower Lot, Jurassic Cove becomes The First Roll Tavern, in honor of the Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep walkthrough.
Hunter's Mark: Marinated beef, arugula and cheese served on a ciabatta roll
Beholder's Brew Fondue: Rosemary and onion tavern loaf served with creamy beer fondue
Traveler's Rations: Dried fruit, hardtack, cheese and dried meats
Fireball: Spicey chocolate brownie with a strawberry, chili and lime filling and topped with pop rocks
Gelatinous Cube: Blue raspberry gummy filled with candy bones and sugar weapons
The Eldritch Blast: A neon green cocktail made with vodka, apple and kiwi syrup, lemon juice, lemon-lime soda, edible green glitter, edible electric dust, kiwi popping boba and a mint sprig
Red Dragon's Breath: A cherry red cocktail made with tequila, dragon fruit syrup, lime juice, jalapeno, and hibiscus ginger beer served over dry ice
Goodberry: A brick red cocktail made with white rum, blackberry syrup, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and soda water and garnished with candy
Charm Person: A golden yellow cocktail made with spiced rum, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, honey and mango syrup and garnished with habanero, chili and lime and a tamarind infused straw
Beholder's Blueberry Shandy: Draft beer, lemonade and blueberry syrup and garnished with blueberries
Beholder's Brew: Draft beer
And about that Harry Potter experience? Universal Fan Fest Nights guests will be able to book reservations for a three-course meal at The Three Broomsticks. The meal includes your choice of one of four house-themed Cornish Pasties, plus one entree and one dessert, including the return of the Sunday Roast and the debut of a vegan Toad in the Hole.
Sunday Roast: Herb-crusted roast, served with roasted vegetables, potato puree, onion gravy and Yorkshire pudding
Curry Chicken: Served with steamed rice, charred red onion and yogurt drizzle
Fish and Chips: Fresh beer battered cod, served with chips, smashed peas and grilled lemon
Toad in the Hole: Vegan Yorkshire pudding with plant-based sausage, served with roasted vegetables, potato puree and onion gravy
The dessert options are:
The Golden Snitch: Vanilla sponge cake, chocolate mousse and orange marmalade topped with honey tuille wings.
The House Cup Trifle: Pineapple, kiwi, strawberries and blueberries layered with a vanilla orange sponge cake and vanilla bean pastry cream
Elsewhere in Hogsmeade, the Magic Neep Cart will serve Hogwarts Meat Pie as well as four house-themed churros. Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream counter also will offer a special Niffler's Bounty Ice Cream Cone, with caramel soft serve served in a chocolate waffle cone, topped with a chocolate gold coin and edible pearls, and The Pygmy Puff Sundae, which is vanilla soft serve in a blueberry waffle cone, topped with cotton floss.
Super Nintendo World also will be open with special experiences during the event, including Yoshi's Fettuccini Alfredo and Yoshi's Smoothie (Apple Melon) on the menu at Toadstool Cafe.
