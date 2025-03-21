Get a taste of Star Trek, and more, at Universal Fan Fest Nights

Universal is sharing more details today about the special food that it will serve at its upcoming Fan Fest Nights in Hollywood.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a new after-hours event at Universal Studios Hollywood. It runs weekends starting Friday, April 25 continuing through Sunday, May 18. Think of it as Halloween Horror Nights meets ComicCon, with special walk-through attractions and zones themed to Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, and more.

I got to sample some of the themed food for the event in January. [See Here is the Insider's scoop on Universal Fan Fest Nights.] Here's what I had to say then:

Today, Universal shared full menus and locations for its Universal Fan Fest Nights dining, including a reservation-required experience at The Three Broomsticks in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

First up, Hollywood & Dine on the Upper Lot will become Quark's Cafe, celebrating the Star Trek: Red Alert walkthrough attraction.



Tribble Truffle Trio, Klingon Targ Legs, and Romulan Ale from the 10 Forward Bar at Laemmle Courtyard. Photos courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

Klingon Targ Legs: Charsui honey pork wings served with kimchi fried rice

Andorian Red Bat Sandwich: Herb marinated chicken breast on a bao bun with garlic aioli, charred red onion and arugula served with Andorian Tuber Root

Vulcan Fritters: Fried mushroom fritters served with hummus and dusted with a Redspice Vulcan logo

Bajoran Hasperat: Slow-cooked spicy pork, gochujang, pickled vegetables with sriracha mayonnaise

Cardassian Dog: Hot Cheeto covered Korean-style Corn Dog with Yamok sauce, made with smoked gouda, nacho cheese, gochujang and jalapenos

Orion Spice Funnel Cake: Matcha dusted funnel cake topped with matcha icing, whipped cream and Orion spice crumble

Tribble Truffle Trio: A trio of chocolate truffles topped with coconut

Mel's Diner will celebrate the Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley zone with the return to USH of Doc Brown's chicken.



The Time Machine, Time Traveler's Malt Shake, and Outatime Cookie

Doc Brown's Chicken Pot Pie: Chicken pot pie dusted with crispy cheddar cheese flakes

The Time Machine: Pastrami melt with Swiss cheese and cabbage slaw served on toasted sourdough

Flux Capacitor Patty Melt: All-beef patty, sweet caramelized onions, American cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on a Flux Capacitor branded sourdough

Time Traveler's Malt Shake: Vanilla ice cream, blue raspberry sauce and whipped cream topped with blue and silver sprinkles with a cherry on top

Outatime Cookie: Chocolate malt cookie with crunchie pieces and chocolate pieces and garnished with edible flame colored icing

Cocina Mexicana will become Sanji's Galley to celebrate the One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering zone.

Franky's Cola Barbacoa: Shredded beef tacos topped with pickled onion, jalapeno and cilantro served with a side of tortilla chips

Luffy's Meat on a Bone: Braised ribs topped with mole, sesame seeds and cilantro

Zoro's Torta: Grilled shrimp with chile lime crema, cabbage slaw and avocados with a side of tortilla chips

Sanji's Chicken Adobo: Marinated chicken simmered in a blend of chili and garlic served over Spanish rice, refried beans and cotija cheese brow

Straw Hat Crew Nachos: Tortilla chips layered with Caribbean jerk chicken, queso, pineapple salsa and cilantro

Pirate's Plunder Chips and Dip: Tortilla chips served with a trio of dipping sauces

Chopper Cupcake: Vanilla sponge cake filled with crispy cotton candy pieces, topped with cotton candy frosting and chocolate cookie antlers

Devil Fruit Concha: Sweet bread roll with ginger pineapple filling

Namie's Tangerine Breeze: Orange beverage made with tangerine and lime juice, honey syrup and club soda, garnished with a tangerine slice and mint sprig

Nico Robin's Tropical Iced Tea: Black iced tea, pineapple juice, coconut water and honey, topped with a pineapple wedge, pineapple frond and fresh raspberries

Thousand Sunny Donut: Donut filled with mango, chili and lime, emblazoned with an edible Thousand Sunny emblem. (Also be available at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.)

The DreamWorks concession cart will be the home for Jujutsu Kaisen-themed eats.

Sukuna Cursed Crunch: Red velvet cookie with white chocolate chips

Ten Shadows Churro: Chocolate and cream sandwich cookie drizzled with vanilla frosting atop a powdered sugar churro drizzled with chocolate frosting

Yuji's Chocolate Brownie: Vanilla and Chocolate churros coated in vanilla and chocolate icing, sprinkles and printed token

Nobara's Strawberry Hammer Smash: Frozen strawberry beverage with sweet and spicy chili and lime rim and garnished with a fresh strawberry

On the Lower Lot, Jurassic Cove becomes The First Roll Tavern, in honor of the Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep walkthrough.

Hunter's Mark: Marinated beef, arugula and cheese served on a ciabatta roll

Beholder's Brew Fondue: Rosemary and onion tavern loaf served with creamy beer fondue

Traveler's Rations: Dried fruit, hardtack, cheese and dried meats

Fireball: Spicey chocolate brownie with a strawberry, chili and lime filling and topped with pop rocks

Gelatinous Cube: Blue raspberry gummy filled with candy bones and sugar weapons

The Eldritch Blast: A neon green cocktail made with vodka, apple and kiwi syrup, lemon juice, lemon-lime soda, edible green glitter, edible electric dust, kiwi popping boba and a mint sprig

Red Dragon's Breath: A cherry red cocktail made with tequila, dragon fruit syrup, lime juice, jalapeno, and hibiscus ginger beer served over dry ice

Goodberry: A brick red cocktail made with white rum, blackberry syrup, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and soda water and garnished with candy

Charm Person: A golden yellow cocktail made with spiced rum, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, honey and mango syrup and garnished with habanero, chili and lime and a tamarind infused straw

Beholder's Blueberry Shandy: Draft beer, lemonade and blueberry syrup and garnished with blueberries

Beholder's Brew: Draft beer

And about that Harry Potter experience? Universal Fan Fest Nights guests will be able to book reservations for a three-course meal at The Three Broomsticks. The meal includes your choice of one of four house-themed Cornish Pasties, plus one entree and one dessert, including the return of the Sunday Roast and the debut of a vegan Toad in the Hole.

Sunday Roast: Herb-crusted roast, served with roasted vegetables, potato puree, onion gravy and Yorkshire pudding

Curry Chicken: Served with steamed rice, charred red onion and yogurt drizzle

Fish and Chips: Fresh beer battered cod, served with chips, smashed peas and grilled lemon

Toad in the Hole: Vegan Yorkshire pudding with plant-based sausage, served with roasted vegetables, potato puree and onion gravy

The dessert options are:

The Golden Snitch: Vanilla sponge cake, chocolate mousse and orange marmalade topped with honey tuille wings.

The House Cup Trifle: Pineapple, kiwi, strawberries and blueberries layered with a vanilla orange sponge cake and vanilla bean pastry cream

Elsewhere in Hogsmeade, the Magic Neep Cart will serve Hogwarts Meat Pie as well as four house-themed churros. Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream counter also will offer a special Niffler's Bounty Ice Cream Cone, with caramel soft serve served in a chocolate waffle cone, topped with a chocolate gold coin and edible pearls, and The Pygmy Puff Sundae, which is vanilla soft serve in a blueberry waffle cone, topped with cotton floss.

Super Nintendo World also will be open with special experiences during the event, including Yoshi's Fettuccini Alfredo and Yoshi's Smoothie (Apple Melon) on the menu at Toadstool Cafe.

You can get tickets Universal Fan Fest Nights, starting at $71, from our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page. (That's the lowest price I have seen for this new event.)

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)