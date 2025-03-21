Robert Niles
Get a taste of Star Trek, and more, at Universal Fan Fest Nights

March 21, 2025, 5:12 PM · Universal is sharing more details today about the special food that it will serve at its upcoming Fan Fest Nights in Hollywood.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a new after-hours event at Universal Studios Hollywood. It runs weekends starting Friday, April 25 continuing through Sunday, May 18. Think of it as Halloween Horror Nights meets ComicCon, with special walk-through attractions and zones themed to Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, and more.

I got to sample some of the themed food for the event in January. [See Here is the Insider's scoop on Universal Fan Fest Nights.] Here's what I had to say then:

Today, Universal shared full menus and locations for its Universal Fan Fest Nights dining, including a reservation-required experience at The Three Broomsticks in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

First up, Hollywood & Dine on the Upper Lot will become Quark's Cafe, celebrating the Star Trek: Red Alert walkthrough attraction.

Quark's Cafe food
Tribble Truffle Trio, Klingon Targ Legs, and Romulan Ale from the 10 Forward Bar at Laemmle Courtyard. Photos courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

Mel's Diner will celebrate the Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley zone with the return to USH of Doc Brown's chicken.

Back to the Future at Mel's Diner
The Time Machine, Time Traveler's Malt Shake, and Outatime Cookie

Cocina Mexicana will become Sanji's Galley to celebrate the One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering zone.

The DreamWorks concession cart will be the home for Jujutsu Kaisen-themed eats.

On the Lower Lot, Jurassic Cove becomes The First Roll Tavern, in honor of the Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep walkthrough.

And about that Harry Potter experience? Universal Fan Fest Nights guests will be able to book reservations for a three-course meal at The Three Broomsticks. The meal includes your choice of one of four house-themed Cornish Pasties, plus one entree and one dessert, including the return of the Sunday Roast and the debut of a vegan Toad in the Hole.

The dessert options are:

Elsewhere in Hogsmeade, the Magic Neep Cart will serve Hogwarts Meat Pie as well as four house-themed churros. Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream counter also will offer a special Niffler's Bounty Ice Cream Cone, with caramel soft serve served in a chocolate waffle cone, topped with a chocolate gold coin and edible pearls, and The Pygmy Puff Sundae, which is vanilla soft serve in a blueberry waffle cone, topped with cotton floss.

Super Nintendo World also will be open with special experiences during the event, including Yoshi's Fettuccini Alfredo and Yoshi's Smoothie (Apple Melon) on the menu at Toadstool Cafe.

You can get tickets Universal Fan Fest Nights, starting at $71, from our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page. (That's the lowest price I have seen for this new event.)

