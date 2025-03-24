Disneyland closes another show

Another show has closed at the Disneyland Resort. Yesterday was the final performance of the Disney Jr. Dance Party at Disney California Adventure.

The show leaves the Hollywood Land theater dark, at least temporarily. That increases the number of theaters currently without productions at the Disneyland Resort, including the Hyperion Theater in DCA's Hollywood Land and the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland.

The Tomorrowland Theater, also in Disneyland, has been dark since before the pandemic, while Disneyland's Main Street Opera House is currently closed for the installation of the upcoming Walt Disney - A Magical Life production. I haven't seen anything during regular operating hours on the Tomorrowland Terrace in an age, either. At California Adventure, the Ancient Sanctum in Avengers Campus has been without a production since the Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts closed last year.

Disney Jr. Dance Party was as advertised, a live musical show featuring Disney Jr. characters that encouraged little kids to get up and dance, while their parents often took a load off and rested on the floor during the show.

Disneyland Resort guests looking for sit-down productions during their visit can try Mickey's PhilharMagic and Animation Academy, both in DCA's Hollywood Land. Over at Disneyland, Storytelling in the Royal Theater also puts on a show that's worth your time, and there's the Enchanted Tiki Room for Audio-Animatronics and the Main Street Cinema for old Mickey Mouse animated shorts, too.

I am hearing that Disneyland will be announcing a replacement for the dance party production soon. Let's hope that there might be news coming about productions in the resort's other empty theaters, too.

Replies (3)