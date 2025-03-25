Legoland is building two indoor roller coasters

Legoland California to close Fire Academy for Lego Galaxy land.]Legoland confirmed that new indoor roller coaster project we first told you about more than a year ago. [See
But the new coaster is not just coming to Legoland California. It's coming to Legoland Florida, too.
Merlin Entertainments announced today a $90 million investment in the two attractions - the first indoor roller coasters at the Legoland theme parks, and the biggest single in-park investments in the parks' histories. Construction is now underway on both coasts.
"These new coasters are unparalleled for Legoland Resorts, promising to elevate two of our premier Legoland Resorts to new heights, utilizing the latest technology and embracing the Lego DNA, as only we can do," Merlin Entertainments CEO Fiona Eastwood said.
Merlin did not reveal a name or theme for the coasters, except to tease in its press release that they will be "truly out of this world." However, we know from plans filed with the City of Carlsbad in California that the coasters will have a Lego Galaxy theme.
"The new attraction area will have a 'space' theme where park guests will train for space exploration, meet other intergalactic travelers, and blast off on missions into the Lego Galaxy," the planning documents said.
"This isn’t just a ride, it'll be an exploration unlike any other," Legoland California President Kurt Stocks said today.
The California installation is taking over the former Driving School location, as Driving School moves to the old Fun Town Fire Academy site. In Florida, the coaster is under construction on the old Flying School coaster site.
The new coasters will open in 2026.
To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on theme park tickets - including to the Legoland parks - please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.
Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.
It's pretty interesting, because RCDB is crediting ART Engineering GmbH as the manufacturer for both installations. This coaster maker has created Wonder Mountain's Guardian at Canada's Wonderland and Primordial at Lagoon along with a bunch of smaller family coasters. Given the reported budget, I think it's safe to assume these will be more like the interactive shooting coasters than a kiddie coaster.
I would agree James, and I think Universal is going to look closely at the Legoland blueprint when developing attractions for their Texas park.
The Florida one is being built where the old flying school used to be.
It's a fair sized ride building and walk-up/queuing area.
It'll be interesting to see what we get.
Based on the blueprints that have been filed, I'm expecting this to be an ART family launch coaster similar to the Snoopy's Racing Railway coasters at Canada's Wonderland and Carowinds, but built on a larger scale. It appears to begin with a show scene of some sort, then launch into the main coaster layout which appears similar to Lagoon's Bombora (ART's first coaster project). Looks like there will also be one or two pre-shows/themed spaces in the queue line.
Honestly, this sounds like an E-ticket equivalent attraction for Legoland, and it could potentially wind up being one of their best themed attractions. I haven't been to the California park in over a decade (despite living less than an hour away), so perhaps I need to finally change that next year.
it feels like were living in a theme park renaissance
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Love it. Legoland is still the best park for kids IMO, but additions like these will let parents join in on the fun too. I hope Universal takes note for their Texas park so that it isn’t all just flat rides.