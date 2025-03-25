Legoland is building two indoor roller coasters

Legoland confirmed that new indoor roller coaster project we first told you about more than a year ago. [See Legoland California to close Fire Academy for Lego Galaxy land.]

But the new coaster is not just coming to Legoland California. It's coming to Legoland Florida, too.

Merlin Entertainments announced today a $90 million investment in the two attractions - the first indoor roller coasters at the Legoland theme parks, and the biggest single in-park investments in the parks' histories. Construction is now underway on both coasts.



Coaster construction at Legoland Florida. Photo courtesy Merlin Entertainments

"These new coasters are unparalleled for Legoland Resorts, promising to elevate two of our premier Legoland Resorts to new heights, utilizing the latest technology and embracing the Lego DNA, as only we can do," Merlin Entertainments CEO Fiona Eastwood said.

Merlin did not reveal a name or theme for the coasters, except to tease in its press release that they will be "truly out of this world." However, we know from plans filed with the City of Carlsbad in California that the coasters will have a Lego Galaxy theme.

"The new attraction area will have a 'space' theme where park guests will train for space exploration, meet other intergalactic travelers, and blast off on missions into the Lego Galaxy," the planning documents said.

"This isn’t just a ride, it'll be an exploration unlike any other," Legoland California President Kurt Stocks said today.

The California installation is taking over the former Driving School location, as Driving School moves to the old Fun Town Fire Academy site. In Florida, the coaster is under construction on the old Flying School coaster site.

The new coasters will open in 2026.

