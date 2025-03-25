Universal Orlando opens its second Epic Universe hotel

Universal Orlando has opened the second of its three hotels at the new Epic Universe theme park.

Universal Terra Luna Resort welcomed its first guests today. The 750-room hotel stands across the street from its sibling, Universal Stella Nova Resort, which opened in January. The two hotels are located just south of the new Epic Universe theme park, which opens officially May 22.

Operated by Loews Hotels - like all other Universal Orlando resorts - Terra Luna is Universal's third Prime Value Hotel, joining Stella Nova and the Universal Aventura Hotel, on the resort's main campus. All three share a similar design vibe, with stark, white lobbies filled with natural light and mid-century modern accents.



Universal Terra Luna Resort lobby. All photos courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Rooms at Terra Luna feature two queen beds and "space station-styled" windows.



Terra Luna guest room

The hotel serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner at its Omega Cafe and Market, with drinks also available at the lobby's Luna Bar. The poolside Moonrise Grill and Moonrise Bar also serve food and drinks to hotel guests.



Omega Cafe and Market

The third and final hotel at Epic Universe, the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, will be part of the resort's top-priced Signature Collection and be located within the park itself.

