Disney sets opening dates for new Hollywood Studios shows

Walt Disney World has announced the opening dates for its new shows at Hollywood Studios.

The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure and Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After both will open on the same day - May 27. The new Little Mermaid show will play in the same Animation Courtyard theater where its predecessor played. The Villains show is taking over the Sunset Boulevard staged that previously hosted the Lightning McQueen show.

These shows are not the only new entertainment coming to the Walt Disney World Resort this year. Over at Magic Kingdom, the new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away parade will premiere later in the summer, though Disney has not yet provided a specific date.

It's all part of a busy summer season in Central Florida this year, with Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe park opening on May 22, just five days before the new Disney shows. Legoland Florida is opening its SeaLife aquarium on May 23. And SeaWorld Orlando has a new arctic-themed flying theater show, Expedition Odyssey, on the way this spring, too.

