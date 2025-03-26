Buzz Lightyear is getting an upgrade at Walt Disney World

After more than a quarter century, Buzz Lightyear is getting an upgrade.

Disney's original Buzz Lightyear ride will be getting improvements when it closes for refurbishment at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this August. Leading the changes will be the installation of handheld blasters, just like on the west coast installation of Buzz Lightyear at Disneyland.

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin opened in 1998 in the old If You Had Wings space in Tomorrowland. The Omnimover ride featured vehicles that riders could spin, with two blasters mounted on its front. The idea was that riders would fight for control of the spinning, to better aim their blaster and get the high score on this video game-inspired ride.

When Disney installed the ride at Disneyland in 2005, it swapped the fixed blasters for handheld ones, making the spinning less important to the gameplay and the targets easier to hit for most riders. Disney also named the Disneyland installation Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters to de-emphasize the spinning element.

With the changes coming in Florida, Disney also will be upgrading the Magic Kingdom installation to have each blaster on the car project a different colored laser beam, to allow for easier targeting. The new blasters also will feature haptic effects. And the vehicles will include new video screens to display your scores.

Imagineers also are promising more dynamic Z targets on the ride, enhanced with new light effects and reactions. The ride also will get a new character, Buddy, a support robot who will help instruct riders how to use their blasters to help defeat Zurg and save Star Command.

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will open with its improvements sometime next year.

Disney also has Buzz Lightyear rides at Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disneyland. The former Buzz ride at Hong Kong Disneyland is now Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!, while the Tokyo Disneyland version is being reimagined as a Wreck-It Ralph ride.

