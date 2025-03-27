Universal offers second-day-free ticket deal

Here is another ticket deal for theme park fans visiting (or living in) Southern California this summer.

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a second day free with the purchase of a one-day theme park ticket. That means you can get two days at the park for as low as $100 total, or $50 a day.

You can find this deal at that price on our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page. Our partner also has deals on Universal Express tickets and Universal's VIP Experience, which includes extra access to the studio backlot.

And if you are interested in Universal's upcoming after-hours Universal Fan Fest event, our partner has discounts on those tickets, as well, starting at just $71 a night. Combo deals including other area attractions, such as Disneyland, also are available on the Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

I selected our partner because they consistently offer the lowest prices anywhere on tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood and to the Disneyland theme parks. So please check them out if you are considering a visit to any of these parks this summer. Great deals also are available from them for a number of other U.S. attraction tickets, too.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider.

For more on what's available these days at Universal, please visit our Visitors Guide to Universal Studios Hollywood, which includes on-ride videos, reader rankings, visiting advice, and links to our latest news stories about the park.

