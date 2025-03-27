Universal will make you a monster at its new theme park

We have the details now on the new Monster make-up experience at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park.

As part of your visit to the Dark Universe land at the theme park, you can get made up like a monster in Universal's Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience.



Photos courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

"Skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more," Universal says of this experience. And now we know the prices.



Transformation Ticket experience

An Experiment Ticket, which includes just face painting, will cost $45 per tax. But the Transformation Ticket, which includes both makeup and accessories, will cost $169 plus tax. Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can get a 10% discount on these 20-minute experiences. You can book times now via Universal Orlando's website.

The prices compare favorably to Walt Disney World's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom park, which is open only to kids and costs $99.95 plus tax for hairstyling, makeup, nail polish, a T-shirt and a princess sash and cinch bag. Adding a princess gown and accessories costs an extra $100 - and up - above that base price. (You just know there's a kid out there who is going to want to be a princess one day and a monster the next. You go, Fiona.)

Universal Epic Universe opens officially May 22 on the new south campus of the Universal Orlando Resort, near the Orange County Convention Center.

