Six Flags retires another record-setting roller coaster

Six Flags has found Kryptonite - and it's taken down Superman.

Six Flags Magic Mountain leadership confirmed this morning that it will not reopen its Superman: Escape from Krypton roller coaster. The once-record-setting Intamin roller coaster has not been operating since September last year.

Superman: Escape from Krypton opened in March 1997 as the world's tallest and fastest roller coaster. Granted, it was a more of a drag race experience than a twisty IndyCar course, with a straight up and down ride on an L-shaped track.

But what a ride it was. Superman blasted from its station to a top speed of 100 mph. That speed pushed riders more than 300 feet in the air, rising almost to the top of the 415-foot coaster tower.

In 2011, Six Flags reverse the ride, blasting cars backward from the station so that riders could experience a face-down fall back to Earth.

Six Flags Magic Mountain President Jeff Harris cited repair and maintenance costs for this unique coaster as reasons for shuttering the ride.

"It’s just reached a point in time where we need to make a wise decision on where we really should reinvest funds that improve the guest experience the most," Harris told the Orange County Register. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense from a business perspective to put it back into Superman."

Harris said that the park has yet to decide what to do with the queue, station and launch track from Superman. However, the Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom drop ride attached to Superman's coaster tower will continue to operate. That ride is scheduled to reopen next month.

The former Cedar Fair and Six Flags theme parks last year merged under the Six Flags brand name, but with much of the old Cedar Fair leadership. The new Six Flags has been closing aging coasters across the chain, including another former record-holder, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Local coasters fans will not need to wait long for a replacement, however. Next to Superman, Six Flags Magic Mountain has been working on its "first-of-its-kind coaster in North America" coaster for next year. Planning applications have revealed that to be a thrill glide coaster from Vekoma.

