Six Flags retires another record-setting roller coaster

Six Flags has found Kryptonite - and it's taken down Superman.
Six Flags Magic Mountain leadership confirmed this morning that it will not reopen its Superman: Escape from Krypton roller coaster. The once-record-setting Intamin roller coaster has not been operating since September last year.
Superman: Escape from Krypton opened in March 1997 as the world's tallest and fastest roller coaster. Granted, it was a more of a drag race experience than a twisty IndyCar course, with a straight up and down ride on an L-shaped track.
But what a ride it was. Superman blasted from its station to a top speed of 100 mph. That speed pushed riders more than 300 feet in the air, rising almost to the top of the 415-foot coaster tower.
In 2011, Six Flags reverse the ride, blasting cars backward from the station so that riders could experience a face-down fall back to Earth.
Six Flags Magic Mountain President Jeff Harris cited repair and maintenance costs for this unique coaster as reasons for shuttering the ride.
"It’s just reached a point in time where we need to make a wise decision on where we really should reinvest funds that improve the guest experience the most," Harris told the Orange County Register. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense from a business perspective to put it back into Superman."
Harris said that the park has yet to decide what to do with the queue, station and launch track from Superman. However, the Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom drop ride attached to Superman's coaster tower will continue to operate. That ride is scheduled to reopen next month.
The former Cedar Fair and Six Flags theme parks last year merged under the Six Flags brand name, but with much of the old Cedar Fair leadership. The new Six Flags has been closing aging coasters across the chain, including another former record-holder, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.
Local coasters fans will not need to wait long for a replacement, however. Next to Superman, Six Flags Magic Mountain has been working on its "first-of-its-kind coaster in North America" coaster for next year. Planning applications have revealed that to be a thrill glide coaster from Vekoma.
Actually, after talking to an employee, I was told that kumba is going under a refurbishment for another four months by now. Whether this goes through is up to interpretation.
Another major attraction closure from Six Flags under the cloak of secrecy. There were some rumblings that this coaster was perhaps getting the axe, but there were rumors that anticipated replacement parts were spotted in the parking lot earlier this year. Considering that Lex Luthor Drop of Doom is attached to Superman, I would probably anticipate the drop ride to eventually meet a similar fate just as Zumanjaro was axed when Kingda Ka was felled - there's little reason to maintain the tower if the coaster is no longer running, so get your rides in while you still can, because you are on notice that SF won't give fans a head's up.
I just don't understand why Six Flags seemingly has so much disdain for their biggest fans who would have turned out in droves if they had announced this closure a couple of weeks before a scheduled final day of operation.
In other Six Flags news, Kings Dominion just announced that Pantherian won't be open until "later this summer", which is a bit shocking seeing as all of the track/support repainting work appeared complete and just minor retheming activities were being finished during the Rapterra Media Event. Park staff provided no indication during the Media Event that Pantherian would not be available on the Opening Day of the season. The announcement of Pantherian's delayed debut was dropped mere hours before Kings Dominion opens for the season.
And so as to not seem like I'm piling on Six Flags, BGT appears to be doing a similar thing with Kumba, which hasn't reportedly run at all in 2025 and was recently spotted with a walled-off entrance pathway. It seems like the coaster that put B&M on the map couldn't even get the Scorpion treatment, and will instead be put to rest in the same manner as many of the recent Six Flags closures from the past 6-8 months - I guess it's a good thing I got some rides in the last time we were in the park last summer.
Finally, just to put a nice shiny bow on this, the number of roller coasters that go 100+ MPH has been cut in half in just the last 12 months. Do-Dodonpa (March 2024, though the coaster hadn't operated since 2021), Kingda,Ka (November 2024), and now Superman, though Falcon's Flight will bring the 100+ club up to 4 when it opens later this year, assuming TT2 actually reopens at Cedar Point in 2025.