Disneyland's Star Wars festival returns with new show

Season of the Force returned to Disneyland today. The annual Star Wars festival runs at Disneyland through May 11, with a new nighttime show on the schedule for fans this year.

Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga runs nightly above the Millennium Falcon on the spires of the Black Spire Outpost. The 10-minute show retells the story of the Skywalker family at the heart of the Star Wars movies.

This year's Season of the Force also brings the Galaxy's Edge debut of Luke Skywalker, who is greeting fans on Batuu, accompanied by R2-D2.

Other returning attractions this year include the Hyperspace Mountain overlay on Tomorrowland's Space Mountain, as well as the ongoing Fire of the Rising Moons soundtrack in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge on evenings when Disneyland has fireworks.

Stay tuned for a full report Saturday on this year's Season of the Force at Disneyland.

For discounts on tickets to the Disneyland theme parks, including a SoCal Resident offer that can save you more than $200, please see our partner's Disneyland tickets page. Additional offers also are available to people visiting from outside the area, including a Disneyland 70th Anniversary Ticket Offer that save from $77-110.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)