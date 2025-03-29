It's the season of Skywalker at Disneyland's Season of the Force

Season of the Force is back in full swing at Disneyland in California. From now through May 11, guests can enjoy new food and beverage options, brand new merchandise, and new and returning immersive experiences.

The highlight of this year’s Season of the Force is the new nightly projection show Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga. The ten-minute projection show casts the tale of the Star Wars universe in vivid colors onto the rock face above Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, as our narrator weaves the story like legend. Gathered around the spires of Batuu as they alight the night, it feels like we are all huddled around a campfire at the end of a long day, listening to a master storyteller spin his timeless tale.

On select nights, you can stick around after the projection show for Fire of the Rising Moons, a showcase of the Disneyland park fireworks display from a Galaxy’s Edge perspective. This is a great alternative to watching the fireworks in front of the castle and can be experienced from multiple areas, including the Black Spire Outpost, the TIE Echelon docking platform, and the speeder garage. Musical accompaniment includes selections from composer John Williams’ Star Wars film scores.

Another new addition this year is a meet-and greet experience with Luke Skywalker. This experience might not last past May 11th, so take advantage while you can. I had the opportunity to chat with the man himself, and his piercing blue eyes and full manifestation of Luke’s calm yet powerful demeanor were quite striking.



Meeting Luke Skywalker at Disneyland

The food highlight for me this year was the Pistachio-Cherry Parfait from Galactic Grill. The layers of pistachio mousse pair well with the sweet red velvet cake and tangy cherry pie filling, and a topping of crunchy chocolate pearls and popping chocolate spheres adds a nice textural element.



Pistachio-Cherry Parfait [$7.29]

Other new food offerings include a Fried Falumpaset Cheese Skewer at Ronto Roasters and a Galactic Gyro Burger and Loaded Outpost Fries from Galactic Grill, but none of these stole the show. The star of the show is clearly the drinks.



Tried and true favorite Cold Brew Black Caf is now available on Ronto Roaster's daytime menu, so you can get your sweet caffeine fix at a more convenient location any time of the day. There is also a yummy new Keshian Spiced Milk Tea at Ronto Roasters, which contains horchata jelly and caramel sugar crisp. In the realm of alcoholic drinks, Oga’s Cantina also has a few new additions to the menu.



High Republic at Oga's Cantina [$19.50]. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Oga’s is now serving a Ne’tra gal Ale (White Wampa Ale with apple cider and cherry puree), and a new cocktail called High Republic. High Republic is one of the most peculiar cocktails I have ever tried. It’s made with Patrón Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and pure cane and habanero-lime syrups topped with red wine. So essentially, a margarita with a red wine float. I know that sounds like a deeply misguided combination, but please hear me out. The habanero-lime syrup doesn’t add spice, but it does add a depth of flavor and helps blend the elements of the tequila with the wine. As you drink, the layers continue to combine and a unique flavor profile evolves, which is both confusing and enjoyable. It absolutely shouldn’t work, but somehow it does.

I also very much enjoyed the two Season of the Force ride overlays in Tomorrowland. Hyperspace Mountain is back and remains a favorite, and Star Tours - The Adventures Continue allows you to experience one of more than 250 Star Wars storyline variations. I always get a little motion sick on Star Tours, but I love that you never know what story you’re going to get.

Season of the Force 2025 is shaping up to be a wonderfully well-rounded addition of Star Wars experiences. The projection show and firework showcase add a new level of immersion to Galaxy’s Edge, and the ride overlays and food additions in Tomorrowland give the area a nice little facelift. I had a wonderful time sampling the new additions and revisiting the old, and I am excited to see which new additions are here to stay.

* * *

For discounts on tickets to the Disneyland theme parks, including a SoCal Resident offer that can save you more than $200, please see our partner's Disneyland tickets page. Additional offers also are available to people visiting from outside the area, including a Disneyland 70th Anniversary Ticket Offer that save from $77-110.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)