Theme park fans, get ready for more in 2025

It's spring break season, and many of the nation's top theme parks are getting ready to open for the 2025 season.

A new season means new rides. Several parks already have opened their new attractions, and you can see our reviews and coverage over on our updated 2025's top new theme park attractions page.

That's the page where we will archive all the new attraction openings that we cover here on Theme Park Insider this year. That's also where we have linked coverage from previous years, dating back 2008. Just follow those year links to revisit more than 300 attraction reviews, often with on-ride and full-show videos.

If you want a list of what's coming next, you can find that on our What's planned or under construction at top theme parks page.

Leading that list for many fans will be the debut of Universal Epic Universe on May 22. But many fans also are looking forward to the opening of AlpenFury at Canada's Wonderland, Siren's Curse at Cedar Point, and several new shows at Walt Disney World, including the first new nighttime parade in a generation.

