Disneyland announces its next Disney Jr. dance show

Disney California Adventure's Disney Theater will not remain dark much longer.

Last week, the Disneyland Resort closed its Disney Jr. Dance Party production in the Hollywood Land theater. Today, Disneyland announced its replacement. Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will premiere May 16, just in time for the start of the resort's 70th anniversary celebration.



Concept art courtesy Disneyland

Like its predecessors in the theater, Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will feature multiple Disney characters that appear on the TV channel - including Mickey and Minnie - dancing to upbeat songs, with kids in the audience encouraged to get up and dance, too.

Also making a DCA debut this spring will be Rex from the Toy Story films. The Pixar character will meet and greet fans at Pixar Promenande starting June 1.



Meet Rex in the park. Image courtesy Disneyland

Rex will be appearing only for a limited time, Disney said.

Over at Disneyland, the resort announced the limited-time return of two entertainment programs, starting May 23. Pixar Pals Playtime Party will be back daily at the Fantasyland Theatre, while Stitch’s Interplanetary Beach Party Blast will play most nights at the Tomorrowland Terrace.

