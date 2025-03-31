Universal to preview Epic Universe in four cities

Epic Universe is going on tour.
Universal Orlando Resort announced today that it will be sending a replica of its new park's iconic entrance to four U.S. cities over the next three months. The National Epic Universe Portal Tour kicks off April 11 in Atlanta.
The tour will feature a 30-foot-tall Chronos - a replica of the portal through which visitors will enter the new Universal Epic Universe theme park in Orlando. The park opens officially on May 22.
The tour version of the Chronos will feature an animated screen that will preview the lands in the new park. Lighting effects and music will allow nighttime shows on the Chronos in the tour cities, as well.
Here is the National Epic Universe Portal Tour schedule:
The tour will be open to guests from 10am to 8pm daily. Visitors to the portal tour will be invited to enter a contest to win a trip to Universal Orlando to see Epic Universe in person.
