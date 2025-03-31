Universal to preview Epic Universe in four cities

Epic Universe is going on tour.

Universal Orlando Resort announced today that it will be sending a replica of its new park's iconic entrance to four U.S. cities over the next three months. The National Epic Universe Portal Tour kicks off April 11 in Atlanta.

The tour will feature a 30-foot-tall Chronos - a replica of the portal through which visitors will enter the new Universal Epic Universe theme park in Orlando. The park opens officially on May 22.

The tour version of the Chronos will feature an animated screen that will preview the lands in the new park. Lighting effects and music will allow nighttime shows on the Chronos in the tour cities, as well.



Image courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Here is the National Epic Universe Portal Tour schedule:

April 11-13: Atlanta - Pemberton Place, adjacent to World of Coca-Cola

April 23-26 - Rockefeller Center

May 16-18: Philadelphia - Philadelphia Museum of Art Steps

June 13-18: Chicago - Pioneer Court

The tour will be open to guests from 10am to 8pm daily. Visitors to the portal tour will be invited to enter a contest to win a trip to Universal Orlando to see Epic Universe in person.

Replies (2)