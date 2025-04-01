Walt Disney World to open both water parks again

For the first time since before the pandemic, Walt Disney World will open both its water parks this summer.

Disney is celebrating Blizzard Beach's 30th anniversary today. To mark the birthday, Disney announced that both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will be open this summer, starting May 21.

Walt Disney World had been alternating operations at each park, leaving only one at a time open to resort visitors since Blizzard Beach reopened in 2021. Typhoon Lagoon followed the next year. This means that May 21 will mark the first day since 2019 that Walt Disney World has had all six of its gates - the four theme parks and two water parks - open at the same time.

Blizzard Beach is now open, but will close for refurbishment on May 1. Typhoon Lagoon, which is now closed, will open May 1, with Blizzard Beach coming back from its short refurb on May 21. Before the pandemic, Disney typically kept both parks open during the summer, with parks alternating closures during the fall and winter. With today's announcement, it appears that Disney is returning to that schedule.

