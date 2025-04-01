Holiday World is making a change for one of its coasters

As a former attractions operator, I full support theme parks' efforts to enforce appropriate boarding restrictions on their thrill rides.

Trust me, you do not want to hit a safety break on a roller coaster if you do not meet that manufacturer's requirements for height and health. The rules are there for good reasons.

That said, manufacturers and parks always should be reevaluating their systems. And when real world experience suggests that a change should be made, it's appropriate for parks to do that.

Sometimes, that means tightening ride restrictions. But in other situations, parks and manufacturers might decide that restrictions can be loosened, too.

That is was has happened this year for Bolliger & Mabillard's launched wing coasters. When Rapterra opened at Kings Dominion this past weekend, it did so with a 48-inch height requirement. That is four inches shorter than the requirement that Holiday World's Thunderbird has operated under since that wing coaster opened in 2015.

So today, Holiday World announced a change in social media video that included spot-on use of the "Change my mind" meme.

The ride's maximum height restriction of 78 inches will remain in place. However, Thunderbird now will have a 48-inch minimum requirement starting this season - the same as the park's wooden roller coasters.

