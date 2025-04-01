Downtown Disney to add three new stores

One of Universal CityWalk's tenants is coming to Downtown Disney.

The Disneyland Resort announced three new stores for its shopping and dining district. Among them is Nectar Life, a Las Vegas-based bath products brand with stores at Universal CityWalk and South Coast Plaza. (They're also at Mall at Millennia in Orlando.) Nectar Life will be opening a pop-up shop in Downtown Disney later this spring, in advance of opening a full-time location near Avengers Reserve later this year.

Nectar Life joins Sephora, Jamba, Wetzel's Pretzels, and the ubiquitous Starbucks as having locations at both Universal and Disney.

Also coming to Downtown Disney will be apparel brand lululemon, which is moving into part of old ESPN Zone building. Call it "innocence by association," because there might be no better way for Disney to make everything it offers at Disneyland seem affordable than by allowing guests to price that in comparison with lululemon clothes. (Hey, it's April Fool's Day - we're allowed to crack jokes.)

The third new shop in Downtown Disney will be Bopo Go!, a new cafe concept from the co-owners of Bopomofo Cafe. The Downtown Disney location will serve bubble tea with "other signature beverages, light bites, imported snacks and candies," according to Disney. No opening date or location yet.

Finally, Disneyland also release new concept images for the interiors of its two new restaurants from Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori. Here is the table service Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon steakhouse.



Images courtesy Disneyland

And here is the quick-service Pearl's Roadside BBQ.

Both will be built on the site of the old Tortilla Jo's location.

